Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 Preview: Season Two Begins Someone targets a Bang Baby meetup as Static season two begins in this preview of Static: Shadows of Dakota #1.

It's time to take a look at the upcoming Static: Shadows of Dakota #1! Someone targets a Bang Baby meetup as Static season two begins in this preview of Static: Shadows of Dakota #1.

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #1

DC Comics

1222DC095

1222DC096 – Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 Chase Conley Cover – $4.99

1222DC097 – Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 Olivier Coipel Cover – $4.99

(W) Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Vita Ayala (A/CA) Nikolas Draper-Ivey

STATIC IS BACK! Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government's off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static's life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you've never felt shocks like these!

In Shops: 2/7/2023

SRP: $3.99

