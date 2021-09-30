Steam, a New YA Graphic Novel by Shaenon K. Garrity and Emily Holden

Steam is a new YA graphic novel by Shaenon K. Garrity and Emily Holden Dickson about the adventures of Ruby, a "hypercognitive humanoid" designed to solve science's greatest problems, who escapes from a university lab and finds a job as a barista in a kooky coffee shop, where she finds plenty of problems to solve. Karen Wojtyla at Margaret K. McElderry Books has bought world rights to Steam, which will be published in the autumn of 2023.

Shaenon K. Garrity is a webcomic creator and science-fiction author best known for her webcomics Narbonic and Skin Horse. She collaborated with various artists to write webcomics for the Modern Tales-family of webcomic subscription services in the early 2000s, and write columns for various comics journals. Starting in 2003, Garrity begun doing freelance editing work for Viz Media on various manga translations. She edited One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Ultimate Muscle, Knights of the Zodiac, and Tenchi Muyo for the English-language Shonen Jump magazine, and wrote reviews for Animerica magazine. Garrity wrote for Marvel Comics in the mid-2000s, for the 2005–2007 Marvel Holiday Specials. She also wrote the just-published The Dire Days of Willowweep Manor graphic novel, also from Margaret K. McElderry Books. Emily Holden Dickson is an illustrator and sequential artist based in Baltimore, who graduated from VCU with a degree in Communication Arts in 2019.

Molly Ker Hawn at the Bent Agency represented Shaenon K. Garrity, and Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management represented Emily Holden. Founded in 2009, The Bent Agency is the home of thirteen literary agents as well a dedicated rights and operations team. Britt Siess Creative Management, and negotiated the deal for North American rights. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration. Margaret K. McElderry Books is a boutique imprint publisher of literary fiction and nonfiction for children and teens, and part of Simon & Schuster.