Stephanie and Cassandra Join Barbara as Batgirls in Batman #104?

You get a Batgirl, you get a Batgirl, everyone gets… well, you know. Bleeding Cool was the first to let you know back in September that DC Comics were planning to let Orphan – Cassandra Cain and Spoiler – Stephanie Brown and former Batgirl, to be Batgirls again, with Cassandra Cain taking on Stephanie Brown's old costume To gain the Bat symbol on their chests. And to work with Barbara Gordon as she regained her position as Oracle.

Then the upcoming DC Future State has them both as Batgirls in the future in The Next Batman – something that originally would have been the main title continuity going forward. But suggesting that even then, where they are referred to as Orphan and Spoiler in the descriptions, they are both known by a collective noun.

In today's Batman #104 by James Tynion IV, Ryan Benjamin, Danny Miki, Bengal, Guillem March, David Baron, Clayton Cowles, Dave Wielgosz and Ben Abernathy, we have Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown reporting back to Barbara Gordon about what they found in Harley Quinn's apartment – and where it might point.

They are all Batgirls? And Barbara Gordon is Batgirl Prime? How will they tell them apart? Orphan, Spoiler and Oracle subsets? Could they use colons in their names? Seems to work okay for Miles Morales elsewhere.

