Stephanie and Cassandra Join Barbara as Batgirls in Batman #104?

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

You get a Batgirl, you get a Batgirl, everyone gets… well, you know. Bleeding Cool was the first to let you know back in September that DC Comics were planning to let Orphan – Cassandra Cain and Spoiler – Stephanie Brown and former Batgirl, to be Batgirls again, with Cassandra Cain taking on Stephanie Brown's old costume To gain the Bat symbol on their chests. And to work with Barbara Gordon as she regained her position as Oracle.

New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)
New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)

 

Then the upcoming DC Future State has them both as Batgirls in the future in The Next Batman – something that originally would have been the main title continuity going forward. But suggesting that even then, where they are referred to as Orphan and Spoiler in the descriptions, they are both known by a collective noun.

Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State
Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State

In today's Batman #104 by James Tynion IV, Ryan Benjamin, Danny Miki, Bengal, Guillem March, David Baron, Clayton Cowles, Dave Wielgosz and Ben Abernathy, we have Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown reporting back to Barbara Gordon about what they found in Harley Quinn's apartment – and where it might point.

Stephanie and Cassandra Join Barbara as Batgirls in Batman #104
Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain Join Barbara Gordon as Batgirls in Batman #104

They are all Batgirls? And Barbara Gordon is Batgirl Prime? How will they tell them apart? Orphan, Spoiler and Oracle subsets? Could they use colons in their names? Seems to work okay for Miles Morales elsewhere.

BATMAN #104
DC COMICS
OCT207057
Ghost-Maker is living up to his spectral name as Batman scours Gotham City for any trace of him…but this deadly new vigilante is going to prove a bloody point to the Dark Knight by murdering both Clownhunter and Harley Quinn. That is, unless they kill each other first!In Shops: Dec 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  