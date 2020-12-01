Poison Ivy Is Coming? Seems So... Batman #104 Spoilers

In Joker War Zone #1, Poison Ivy got a new name, a new look, a new mission and a new "To Be Continued In 2021!" tag. Queen Ivy with a new mission of revenge, in full control of her plants, and seemingly heading to Gotham to seek her revenge on all those who had wronged her and threatened her love, Harley Quinn.

She seems to be taking her time about it though. In recent issues of Batman, Harley Quinn has been tending and talking to her poison ivy plant as some kind of substitute for the actual Poison Ivy, in the misguided belief that maybe, somehow, Queen Ivy could hear her through it.

In today's Batman #104 by James Tynion IV, Ryan Benjamin, Danny Miki, Bengal, Guillem March, David Baron, Clayton Cowles, Dave Wielgosz and Ben Abernathy, it seems to suggest that this might not be a misguided belief after all. As Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown report back to Barbara Gordon about what they found in Harley Quinn's apartment – and where it might point.

Suggesting that there's a bit of a two-way communication going on between Ivy and Harley…

So Queen Ivy, to some degree, is keeping an eye on Harley Quinn. Though by the end of this issue, she may wish she had more of a hand-on – or tendrils-on – role, rather than just leaving a note on the wall. But suggesting more to come, as well as the upcoming Poison Ivy YA graphic novel, Thorns?

BATMAN #104

DC COMICS

OCT207057

Ghost-Maker is living up to his spectral name as Batman scours Gotham City for any trace of him…but this deadly new vigilante is going to prove a bloody point to the Dark Knight by murdering both Clownhunter and Harley Quinn. That is, unless they kill each other first!In Shops: Dec 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99