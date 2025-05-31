Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: grim, stephanie phillips

Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano's Grim #25 Anniversary For Hallowe'en

Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim #25 Anniversary from Boom Studios in time for Hallowe'en 2025

Grim is a pretty fantastic ongoing comic book series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colourist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano that launched in 2022 from Boom Studios, with a story about "a young woman with a macabre job and a mysterious death to solve… her own!" In which the late Jessica Harrow has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination. But, at least at the beginning, she had no memory of what killed her and put her into this predicament. And no knowledge of where the actual Grim Reaper is. Not then, at least. Lots of stuff has changed in its three-year run so far. You know, people who want long-running series with the same creative team, something denied them at Marvel or DC? Go pick up Grim. And indeed, this might be a great opportunity to do so.

Because, in October, Boom Studios will be publishing Grim #25, also a Boom Studios 20th Anniversary title. Which means a) it's going to be extra-sized and b) it's going to come with a lot of variant covers. We don't have a sneak peek of the comic or the covers, but we know who will be drawing them.

Grim #25 A Main (Dressed, Flaviano)

Grim #25 B Variant (Dressed, Baldemar Rivas)

Grim #25 C Variant (Full Art, Toni Fejzula)

Grim #25 D BOOM 20th Anniversary Variant (Dressed, Jenny Frison)

Grim #25 E 1:10 INCV Wraparound (Full Art, Karen Darboe)

Grim #25 F 1:15 INCV (Full Art, TBA)

Grim #25 G 1:20 INCV BOOM 20th Anniversary Variant (Full Art, Jenny Frison)

Grim #25 H 1:25 INCV (Full Art, Liana Kangas)

Grim #25 I 1:50 INCV (Full Art, Tony Shasteen)

Grim #25 J FOC Reveal Variant (Full Art, TBA)

Grim #25 K FOC Reveal Foil Variant (Full Art, Foil, TBA)

Grim #25 L Unlockable Variant (Full Art, Brian Hurtt)

Twelve covers, what do they think they are, a Dynamite title?

