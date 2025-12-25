Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ComicTok, stephanie phillips, TikTok

Stephanie Phillips, Queen Of Comic Book TikTok

Have you been following Stephanie Phillips on TikTok? Maybe you should be...

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips dominates Comic Book TikTok, sharing writing insights and behind-the-scenes stories.

As the writer of Harley Quinn, Daredevil, and more, Phillips dives into comics culture and criticism.

Her TikToks feature witty discussions, Q&A sessions, and updates on projects like Grim and Marvel titles.

Join Stephanie’s growing follower base for candid industry tips and entertaining comic book content.

Comic book writer Stephanie Phillips may be known for writing Harley Quinn, Spider-Gwen, Phoenix, Taarna, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Rogue and Gambit, Capwolf, Rick and Morty, Binary, Planet She-Hulk, Detective Comics, Black Widow And Hawkeye and Wonder Woman, with Daredevil launching in March. As well as being the co-creator of Grim, A Man Among Ye, Life, Descendent, Butcher in Prose, Artemis & The Assassin, Beatrix Rose: Vigilante, Red Atlantis, Red Before Black, Black Sight, We Only Kill Each Other, Averee, Nuclear Family, Devil Within and more. But what she is starting to become really well known for is… TikTok.

On TikTok, Stephanie Phillips discusses the process of writing comics, as well as the cultural baggage, tackles criticism, and shares her thoughts with her partner, Brian Azzarello, but takes on all comers with wit, wisdom, and words. Here are a few examples for Christmas Day… maybe I should get onto TikTok myself with this kind of spirit in the New Year… as opposed to just uploading cartoons and various weird adventures.

#marvel #author #booktok #comicbooks ♬ original sound – Stephanie Phillips @snapcracklesteph IM WRITING DAREDEVIL! It took many takes to make a video about this news without screaming. Issue 1 comes out in march! I am so excited and will make lots more videos about this soon. I'm off to have a drink with my Hell's Kitchen partner, Lee Garbett. You can drop some questions (no spoilers) in the comments and Lee and I will do some video responses this weekend! #daredevil

