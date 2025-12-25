Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ComicTok, stephanie phillips, TikTok
Stephanie Phillips, Queen Of Comic Book TikTok
Have you been following Stephanie Phillips on TikTok? Maybe you should be...
Comic book writer Stephanie Phillips may be known for writing Harley Quinn, Spider-Gwen, Phoenix, Taarna, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Rogue and Gambit, Capwolf, Rick and Morty, Binary, Planet She-Hulk, Detective Comics, Black Widow And Hawkeye and Wonder Woman, with Daredevil launching in March. As well as being the co-creator of Grim, A Man Among Ye, Life, Descendent, Butcher in Prose, Artemis & The Assassin, Beatrix Rose: Vigilante, Red Atlantis, Red Before Black, Black Sight, We Only Kill Each Other, Averee, Nuclear Family, Devil Within and more. But what she is starting to become really well known for is… TikTok.
On TikTok, Stephanie Phillips discusses the process of writing comics, as well as the cultural baggage, tackles criticism, and shares her thoughts with her partner, Brian Azzarello, but takes on all comers with wit, wisdom, and words. Here are a few examples for Christmas Day… maybe I should get onto TikTok myself with this kind of spirit in the New Year… as opposed to just uploading cartoons and various weird adventures.
