Stephen Colbert's Perfect Response to GRRM's HOTD/Dragon Concerns

Late-night host Stephen Colbert responded to George R.R. Martin's concerns about dragon legs on Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

If you've been enjoying this season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, you're definitely not alone based on how the viewing numbers have been growing week after week. One person, in particular, who's been liking what he's been seeing is literary and live-action mastermind and bestselling author George R.R. Martin – not a bad person to have in your corner. That said, it would also be safe to say that GRRM has some very specific rules when it comes to dragons in his universe – laying out his "dragon manifesto" earlier this month on his Not A Blog site ("Here There Be Dragons"). Let's just say that GRRM has a tiny bone to pick with the HBO shows regarding dragons and… the proper number of legs.

"FWIW, the shows got it half right (both of them)," GRRM wrote at one point in his blog entry. "GAME OF THRONES gave us the correct two-legged sigils for the first four seasons and most of the fifth, but when Dany's fleet hove into view, all the sails showed four-legged dragons. Someone got sloppy, I guess. Or someone opened a book on heraldry, and read just enough of it to muck it all up. A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. A couple years on, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON decided the heraldry should be consistent with GAME OF THRONES.. but they went with the bad sigil rather than the good one. That sound you heard was me screaming, "no, no, no." Those damned extra legs have even wormed their way onto the covers of my books, over my strenuous objections."

Well, never let it be said that late-night host and fantasy fan Stephen Colbert isn't willing to offer a "professional fan's" perspective on such an important geek matter (we're geeks; we use the term as a loving compliment). During the "Meanwhile…" segment from Tuesday night's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (at the 1:45 mark in the video above), covered GRRM's reaction to dragon legs issue, letting the author know that he respects where he's coming from – before speaking on behalf of millions of readers out there. "Got it, George. And I bet you'll totally nail the correct number of dragon legs in 'The Winds of Winter… if you ever finish writing it, okay?!?" Colbert responded, before adding with hand gestures, "Less of this [hands talking], more of this [hands typing]."

