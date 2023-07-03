Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: 3w3m, hank kanalz, jonathan hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, molly mahan, nick spencer, Rob Levin, Steve Wackr

Stephen Wacker Quits 3W3M, Molly Mahan, Rob Levin & Hank Kanalz Join

Steve Wacker quits 3W3M as EIC, eeplaced by Molly Mahan, Rob Levin, Hank Kanalz. and Nick Spencer as the Substack comics publisher plans to expand.

Three World Three Moons, better known as 3W3M is the shared storytelling comic book space on Substack, showrun by Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo, featuring a variety of talent from Al Ewing to Steve Epting.

3W3M have now announced( just before San Diego Comic-Con when this kind of announcement is traditional for traditional publishers) that their Editor-In-Chief and former Marvel Animation boss Steve Wacker is quitting 3W3M to "pursue an exciting new venture he's had in the works for a long time now. Stephen was the first person to join us after the core group, and it goes without saying his impact on what we've built here has been transformative and invaluable. We simply would not be where we are today without Steve's help, and for that, we'll be eternally grateful- but we always knew our time with him would be limited, and we're thrilled for him and wishing him nothing but the best as he takes on a new challenge. We're gonna miss you, Steve."

Rather than replace him with one individual, as 3W3M expands, so is the executive and editorial team. Not too long ago, DC Comics went through a bloodbath, seeing many editors and executives made redundant or quit first. And three of the four new hires were part of that exodus, Molly Mahan, Rob Levin and Hank Kanalz.

In 2019, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Vertigo editor Molly Mahan had left DC for Riot Games, and DC editor Rob Levin had left for Humanoids, He would later become Executive Editor at Valiant until they started dropping people. In 2020, we reported the breaking news of the "bloodbath" redundancies that included SVP Publishing Strategy & Support Services at DC, Hank Kanalz. Co-creator of Youngblood, Hank Kanalz moved with Brian Cunningham to Immortal Studios. Now it's a bit of a 3W3M reunion, even as former Marvel and DC editor Steve Wacker leaves.

Molly Mahan will be steering creative and editorial. Rob Levin will lead the community side of 3W3M. Hank Kanalz will foduc on publishing and operational matters as the Substack publisher expands into print and webstore initiatives.

And then Spider-Man and Morning Glories writer Nick Spencer, the man who spearheaded the Substack Comics Pro publishing imprints in the first place will join 3W3M as "a part of the core team going forward, working on a number of projects and initiatives.

And promised upcoming 3W3M stories from Ming Doyle, Caitlin Yarsky, James Stokoe, Peter Krause, Meghan Hetrick, Brent Schoonover, and Jonathan Hickman himself in the imminent future.

