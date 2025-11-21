Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Hello Darkness, steve orlando

Steve Orlando Brings Hello Darkness His Good Bones, Other Sordid Tales

Article Summary Steve Orlando headlines a new Hello Darkness one-shot from Boom Studios, launching February 2026.

Hello Darkness: Good Bones and Other Sordid Tales collects Orlando’s grim and gritty horror shorts.

The special features a brand-new horror tale, “Good Bones,” illustrated by rising star Dillon Snook.

Inspired by icons like Carpenter and Cronenberg, Orlando teams with top artists for chilling stories.

The Boom Studios anthology Hello Darkness will be getting a special Steve Orlando one-shot in February… just as his Sorcerer Supreme comic is kicking off at Marvel.

"From the vaults of Boom! Studios' acclaimed horror anthology Hello Darkness comes a curated collection overflowing with grimy, gritty, and gory grotesqueries by bestselling writer Steve Orlando and a certifiable rogue's gallery of incredible artists in the new special one-shot Hello Darkness: Good Bones And Other Sordid Tales #1."

"When Boom first reached out about being part of Hello Darkness, it was the exact kind of surprise I needed—the kind that kicks you in the ass," said writer Steve Orlando. "I'd dipped my toe into horror a bit but never took the dive. When they believed in a strange story like 'The Foster', it was too good to be true. And then the call came again and again, I was knocking on all the wood I could find—luckily, I have pine floors. So now, to be honored with a Hello Darkness one-shot and debut a new story with 'Good Bones'? It's the best kind of hallucination made real. These are stories I care about—inspired by creators like Gogol, Carpenter, Bulgakov, and Cronenberg! I am so proud of the work in this book, built with an incredible cadre of the dream artistic collaborators—and I can't wait for you folks to see it all in one place!"

Featuring familiar stories, as well as a brand-new terror in "Good Bones" illustrated by the up-and-coming Dillon Snook.

Hello Darkness: Good Bones And Other Sordid Tales will be available in comic shops from the 11th of February, 2026.

