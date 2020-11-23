Steve Orlando Canadian Commanders In Crisis, And Other Image Variants

The fans have spoken and they're ready for more Commanders In Crisis? But only if they look like their Canadian boyfriend/girlfriend. After a hotly debated twitter showdown with fans, challenging them to do their worst, Steve Orlando will strike a pose in a Canadian Tuxedo. That's right, you heard it here first, the beloved comic book writer has kicked aside his cowboy boots in favour of an all-denim ensemble at the command of his followers. He's a lumberjack and he's okay.

For those of you who don't remember the hubbub, Orlando struck a number of provocative poses to catch the eye of some special-someone-readers ahead as a flirtatious marketing gag ahead of the Commanders In Crisis 50K launch. Behold the Canadian Tuxedo variant in all of its polite glory—along with the rest of these equally fashionable FOC covers this weekend for release on the 16th of December from Image Comics.



COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #3 (OF 12) CVR D ORLANDO PHOTO (MR) OCT208254

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Davide Tinto

The Crisis Command interrogates a ticking clock corpse! But how can heroes save a world without empathy? FIRST they have to figure out how to save it within themselves, as Nina Next, the incredible science hero FRONTIER, takes John Doe Empathy out on the town… to discuss their secrets In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99



COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #3 (OF 12) CVR E 10 COPY INCV GO (MR) OCT208255 (1:10)



COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #3 (OF 12) CVR F 25 COPY INCV GALLARD (MR) OCT208256 (1:25)

A few other Image Comics titles also up for FOC today have more variants as well. But they are just not as blatant as Steve Orlando's grab for photovisual glory. A couple from The Department Of Truth and one from Seven To Eternity, if that floats your boat more.

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROBLES (MR) 1:10

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LEMIRE (MR) (1:25)

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV OPENA VIRGIN (1:10)