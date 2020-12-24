Steve Orlando, Ivan Shavrin's Starward From Heavy Metal in March 2021

Steve Orlando and Ivan Shavrin's Starward series is getting a promotion from Heavy Metal Magazine to its own series, launching from Heavy Metal in March, along with the re-solicitation of Cold Dead War – have the issues with Dan O'Bannon's estate been ironed out? Or are they just steamrollering ahead? Will check into this one… but for now, here are Heavy Metal's full March 2021 solicitations.

STARWARD #1 (OF 8)

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ivan Shavrin (CA) Ivan Sharvin

Starting college at the end of the summer is stressful enough for Stephanie Cohen since she's giving up her love of classics to please her parents in Pre-Med. But classics crashes into her life when she realizes she's the reincarnation of a stellar warrior tasked with guarding the cosmic door to chaos! Is Stephanie strong enough to follow her heart, accept her secret history, and look starward in time to save humanity… when she realizes chaos has already won?

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $2.99

AMBER BLAKE OPERATION DRAGONFLY ONE SHOT

(W) Jade Lagardere (CA) Dan Brown (A/CA) Butch Guice

Abandoned by her mother at the age of 5, Amber Blake was only a child when she was recruited to the Cleverland Institute, a school for gifted children, where she was promised a bright future. But predators hide in the school's administration and, on the verge of exposing them, Amber finds herself fleeing for her life from the very man who took her in. Now a top recruit of a covert agency dead-set on ending human slavery in all its forms, she's going to destroy everyone who's ever hurt the people she loves. In this all-new, oversized graphic novella, a recently recovered Amber goes rogue to undertake a dangerous mission to Singapore, where the stakes have never been higher!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $7.99

CHASING THE DRAGON #2 (OF 5) CVR A MENTON3

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A/CA) Menton3

In Chasing the Dragon, bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton and acclaimed painter menton3 explore a dark fantasy world ravaged by the rampant abuse of a drug made from the blood of dragons. Two escaped slaves must overcome their fears before attempting to cross a deadly acid lake. But they don't have a moment to lose, with the kingdom's most notorious slave hunter hot on their trail.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CHASING THE DRAGON #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY DUNBAR INCV

COLD DEAD WAR #1 (OF 4) (RES) (MR)

JAN211379

(W) George C. Romero (A/CA) German Ponce

Trained to kill enemies of American democracy and freedom, the Pacific Pearl team continue to carry on their mission, even now, long after they'd already given their lives to the cause. A Horror-War series set across the past, present and future, a freak occurrence reanimates an island of freshly killed soldiers in the wake of the Battle of Midway in World War 2. Cold Dead War is the official sequel to the well-known Heavy Metal animated film segment "B-17."

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DARK WING #5 (OF 10)

(W) Matt Medney (A/CA) German Ponce

The recent discovery made by the Council of Cobras puts them in direct collision with Benedict Gunn. A man who never shies away from confrontations, Benn directly confronts the Council. Ideas and arguments are wielded like sharp swords, counter-arguments and visions are thrown like swift spears, but whatever the outcome… The future of the proud Quail civilization and planet Tiberius will forever change.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $2.99

HEAVY METAL #306 CVR A LURK (MR)

(W) Brendan Columbus, Juan Gimenez, Steve Orlando, George C. Romero, Ron Marz, Richard Malka, Michelle Sears, Bart Sears, Blake Northcott, Armitano, Diego Yapur, Matt Medney, German Ponce, Ivan Shavrin, Candice Han (A) Various (CA) Lurk

Last year the world sadly lost legendary author Juan GimÃ©nez, but his work and art live on and are a living testament of his greatness. So, without further ado: Heavy Metal 306 proudly presents the first chapter of the space opera SegmentsÂ Â by Richard Malka and Juan Gimenez! Steve Orlando continues with his Starward, as well as George C. Romero's The Rise, Ron Marz' Swamp God, Michelle and Bart Sears' Maiden, Matthew Medney's Dark Wing, and Brendan Columbus' Savage Circus. Plus, a new installment of Synapse by Blake Northcott and the return of the Cold Dead War zombie crew!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $13.99

HEAVY METAL #306 CVR B CARPENTER (MR)

SUNEATER #4 (OF 9) (RES) (MR)

(W) Dylan Sprouse, Joe Harris (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Simone Bianchi

In a desperate quest to take his son back from King Harald of Norway, the warrior Kveldulf fully embraces his addiction to the parasite wolf Garm, with terrifying results.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99

TAARNA (2020) #4 (OF 6)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Christian Ward

Taarna's battles against the servants of Kako, the embodiment of multiversal chaos, are pushing her to the breaking point as she fights to protect her new ally, the mysterious girl named Shaan. This is the story of a millennia-old battle between godlike beings, with all sentient life caught in their path. The second act of Taarna's new adventures continues from writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and artist Christian Rosado, with covers by Christian Ward.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99