Heavy Metal Cancels "Cold Dead War" Orders

Last month Bleeding Cool scooped the news that questions were being raised over Heavy Metal Magazine's decision to publish new comic book series based on Dan O'Bannon's B-17 story from the Heavy Metal animated movie. One cover-featured story ran in Heavy Metal Magazine #300. Another was a sequel series called Cold Dead War written by George C Romero, described in solicitations as "the official sequel to the well-known Heavy Metal animated film segment B-17". There is also a pinball machine using imagery from the original story in both the artwork and the mechanism.

Bleeding Cool established that Dan O'Bannon's estate, run by his widow Diane O'Bannon had not been contacted by Heavy Metal over this series and that she had been in touch with an attorney about contractual obligations for the work. She told us then, "It is surprising to me that Heavy Metal would go ahead without getting clearances from the originator of the B-17 property because this leaves the series in a vulnerable position regarding its completion and airing. We have had good relations with them previous to this. I would welcome a word from them." I understand that the estate later sent a Cease & Desist notice to Heavy Metal.

Heavy Metal has now told comic book retailers that all orders for Cold Dead War, that was meant to start publication this month, have been cancelled. However, it will now be resolicited to begin publication in January. Might we expect Cold Dead War to be resolicited, described in a different way, with different origins other than B-17? Here are the original solicitations, for comparison's sake. Heavy Metal did not return enquiries made yesterday.

COLD DEAD WAR #1 (OF 4) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG201400

(W) George C. Romero (A/CA) German Ponce

Trained to kill enemies of American democracy and freedom, the Pacific Pearl team continue to carry on their mission, even now, long after they'd already given their lives to the cause. Horror-War series set across the past, present and future, a freak occurrence reanimates an island of freshly killed soldiers in the wake of the Battle of Midway in World War 2. Cold Dead War is the official sequel to the well-known Heavy Metal animated film segment "B-17," written by George C. Romero, son of legendary film director George A. Romero and heir to the Romero Dead media franchise! In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99

COLD DEAD WAR #2 (OF 4) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

SEP201281

(W) George C. Romero (A/CA) German Ponce

The first covert mission begins for The Pacific Pearl, a group of zombie pilots trained to defend American democracy, especially if they have to kill for it. This is the secret history of American combat, and the story of the undead soldiers who fought to keep their nation safe. Written by George C. Romero, son of legendary film director George A. Romero and heir to the Romero Dead media franchise!In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

COLD DEAD WAR #3 (OF 4) (MR)

OCT201431

(W) George C. Romero (A/CA) German Ponce

Death has no dominion over the zombie pilot squad known as The Pacific Pearl, fighting America's enemies since World War 2. The team's latest mission: infiltrate and destroy a Nazi stronghold before their insane experiment to create zombies for the new Fourth Reich is completed. These are the secret battles left out of the history books and official military records. This is the Cold Dead War. In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99