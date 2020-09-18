Steve Skroce Launches Pax Americana From Image Comics in December

From the co-creator of We Stand On Guard and the creator of Maestros comes a brand new comic book launching from Image Comics in December, Pax Americana. Steve Skroce is writing and drawing the series, to be coloured by Dave Stewart.

Here's the listing courtesy of Diamond Comics:

POST AMERICANA #1 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Steve Skroce (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) Steve Skroce

From MAESTROS creator, WE STAND ON GUARD co-creator, and The Matrix storyboard artist STEVE SKROCE with coloring by Eisner Award-winning DAVE STEWART.

The Cheyanne mountain installation, aka The BUBBLE, is the most sophisticated super bunker in the world. It was built to ensure the survival of America's executive branch of government and its most important citizens, should the unthinkable happen. When the world ended, the executive branch failed to reach the sanctuary, but the elite citizenry did. Eighty years later, one of their own has named himself the new President of the United States. His plan? Subjugate the survivors of the American Wasteland using the same bunker resources meant to rebuild it. The only thing standing in their way is a deadly Wasteland girl, hellbent on revenge!In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Steve Skroce is a Canadian comic book and film storyboard artist. He broke into comics in 1993 on the Clive Barker series Ectokid for Marvel Comics' Razorline imprint. He went to work on the Marvel series Cable and X-Man before moving onto The Amazing Spider-Man in 1996. He briefly worked on Rob Liefeld's Youngblood comics, and returned to Marvel Comics to pencil Gambit.

Having worked with authors Lana and Lilly Wachowski on Ectokid, Skroce was contacted to create storyboards for The Matrix, which were used by the writing-producing-directing Wachowskis team to help pitch their movie to Warner Bros.

Skroce briefly returned to Marvel in 2000 to write and pencil four issues of Wolverine before drawing storyboards for the rest of the Matrix Trilogy. Skroce often works on movies with the Wachowskis, and has done storyboards for I, Robot, V for Vendetta, Speed Racer, Ninja Assassin, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending. In 2004, he co-created (along with comic book artist Geof Darrow) and draws Doc Frankenstein for Burlyman Entertainment, which is written by the Wachowskis.

With Brian K. Vaughan in 2015, Skroce was the co-creator and artist of the Image Comics science fiction series We Stand On Guard. In 2017, Skroce wrote and drew Maestros, also published by Image Comics.