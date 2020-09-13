Stjepan Šejić Shows Abandoned Batman Pitch & 2021 Release Plans

Stjepan Šejić is best known as the creator of the hit romance/erotica webcomic Sunstone that went on to become Top Cow's best-selling comic when it was put into print. Šejić recently garnered acclaim on Harleen, his DC Black Label take on Harley Quinn, which he wrote and drew in his trademark style. Fans were expecting Stjepan Šejić to eventually move on to Isley, which would be his Poison Ivy story, but the creator announced that he was shifting his focus to, at least for now, creator-owned comics exclusively. Now, Šejić has laid out his full publishing plans for 2021 and even shared artwork from an abandoned Batman-universe pitch that will surely excite fans of his DC work.

Stjepan Šejić wrote on social media:

publishing plans for 2021

starting off with sunstone volume 7 and later on sunstone books 1 and 2 hardcovers reprints

after that fine print volume 1, and maybe even a surprise appearance of the queen and the woodborn 1 by the end of the year.

gonna be a massive year

also ignore the unfinished nature of the fine print cover, i'm reworking it

Stjepan Šejić previously posted that Sunstone would run for fourteen issues, making this upcoming seventh volume the halfway mark for those reading in trade paperback. His other series mentioned here, Fine Print and The Queen and the Woodborn, are similar to Sunstone in that Šejić releases them as webcomics before taking them to print.

For those Harleen fans hungry for more Gotham work from Stjepan Šejić, he shared an intriguing look at some unseen artwork from what he calls an abandoned pitch. He wrote:

some fun abandoned concepts for a book pitch :) i fucking swear one of these days i'll have to put my computer in order, it's loaded with concepts XD