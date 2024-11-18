Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: storm, x-men

Storm #2 Preview: Radiation Needs a Hero, Not a Weather Report

In Storm #2, our weather-wielding mutant faces her toughest forecast yet: radiation poisoning. Can Night Nurse or Doctor Voodoo clear these stormy skies? Check out the preview!

Article Summary Storm #2 sees our hero battling mysterious radiation poisoning post-Oklahoma Incident.

With her life ticking away, can Night Nurse and Doctor Voodoo find a cure for Storm?

Marvel's Storm #2 hits comic book stores on November 20th, 2024, with variants available.

STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE's new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life?

Storm #2

by Murewa Ayodele & Lucas Werneck, cover by Mateus Manhanini

STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE's new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621036700211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621036700216 – STORM #2 STEPHANIE HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621036700217 – STORM #2 ERNANDA SOUZA STORM VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621036700221 – STORM #2 SARA PICHELLI MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621036700231 – STORM #2 EDGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621036700241 – STORM #2 ERNANDA SOUZA STORM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

