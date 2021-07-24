Storm Treats Doctor Doom to Dinner in SWORD #7 [Preview]

Way back in Uncanny X-Men #145, Doctor Doom treated Storm to a nice dinner. In this preview of SWORD #7, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, Storm repays the favor, treating Doom to some fine dining on Planet Arakko. You would think this would be a fine time for revenge, but instead, Ororo serves up a delicious meal, while Doctor Doom serves up compliment after compliment. Is this the beginning of a beautiful new friendship? Or is Arcade waiting around the corner to trap Doom in Murderworld and bring this whole thing full circle?

Check out the preview of SWORD #7 below. The issue will be in comic book stores on Wednesday, July 28th.

SWORD #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210598

MAY210599 – SWORD #7 SHAVRIN VAR – $3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Valerio Schiti

THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE…

The Hellfire Gala is over…but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He's chatting to an old friend in a very new setting – about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium…and the LAST ANNIHILATION!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99