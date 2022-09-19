Strange #6 Preview: Wong's Daddy Issues

Wong's father told him his purpose in life was to die before the sorceror supreme in this preview of Strange #6. Check out the preview below.

Strange #6

by Jed MacKay & Lee Garbett, cover by Lee Garbett

WONG TAKES CENTER STAGE! Someone has stolen pieces of Wong's memory! But he's going to need them back to stop the Blasphemy Cartel! It's up to Wong and Bats to retrace their steps to find the truth! But could this memory be better off forgotten?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620315400611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620315400621 – STRANGE 6 FORNES BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620315400631 – STRANGE 6 ROMERO COMMUNITY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.