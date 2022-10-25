Strange #7 Preview: Doctor Strange's New Job

Doctor Strange reveals his new career in this preview of Strange #7. Looks like he's a farmer or something.

Strange #7

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Lee Garbett

THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they're going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620315400711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620315400721 – STRANGE 7 DAVIS MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620315400731 – STRANGE 7 VECCHIO VARIANT – $3.99 US

