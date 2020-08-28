Strange Academy Gets 4th Printing, More For GI Joe, The Crow, Spawn

Lots of second printings coming through for GI Joe and The Crow from IDW, Arkworld from Devils Due, Spawn from Image Comics and Strange Academy and Thor from Marvel Comics. Last week's GI Joe #7 was a rather phenomenal comic book – for an issue of GI Joe, that is. It showed the five-year progression of one of the main characters dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after the regular events that such characters are subject to in the line of duty. The kind of thing usually never gets picked up on, let alone making an entire comic book out of. Anyway, it has sold out and gone to second printing along with a bunch of other GI Joe titles too and plenty more from IDW besides. Looks like they are going through a printing splurge.

GI JOE #7 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208885

(W) Paul Allor (A) Chris Evenhuis

Second Printing ! Secrets are exposed in this vital flashback issue. Witness the rise of Cobra from tech giant to military juggernaut and discover how Scarlett, suffering from the realities of a life of combat, found her way to the burgeoning GI Joe movement. In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #274 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208886

(W) Larry Hama (A) Netho Diaz

Second Printing ! Featuring EVERY SINGLE MEMBER OF G.I. JOE, including never-before-seen origins!

"SNAKE HUNT" Part 9 Cobra Commander wants a Snake Eyes of his own. The Joes have other ideas. It's all hands on deck for both G.I. JOE and Cobra as living legend Larry Hama and fan-favorite artists Robert Atkins and Netho Diaz continue this massive 10-issue event! There's no halftime break in this contest, folks! All action, all the time!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO SNAKE EYES ORIGIN 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208887

(W) Larry Hama (A) Larry Hama, Steve Leialoha

Second printings ! The strangest secret of all… revealed! Find out the origin of Snake Eyes! Discover the true past of Storm Shadow! And get a major revelation about Cobra Commander! It's all here in this special reprint of the classic G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero tale… first told in G.I. Joe: ARAH #26 and #27! In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $4.99

VOYAGE TO THE STARS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208888

(W) James Asmus (A) Connie Daidone

Second printing ! The hit sci-fi comedy podcast starring Colton Dunn (Superstore), Felicia Day (Supernatural), Janet Varney (Legend of Korra), Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds), and Steve Berg (Drunk History) crashes into comics! Earth is gone. Only one intrepid crew of misfits managed to escape, now determined and ambiguously destined to stop a growing, ancient evil from consuming the universe. Though stopping it may be tricky, as our heroes can't help but destroy just about every planet and species they come across. Kinda debatable who's the bigger threat. Voyage to the Stars is a bonafide podcast phenomenon! With 2.5 million downloads in its debut year and over 100,000 viewers on Twitch, the wild sci-fi podcast that's consistently ranked in the Top 100 for comedy is now on its way to conquer the comics world, helmed by five-time Harvey Award-nominee James Asmus!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

ARKWORLD #1 CVR A 2ND PTG

DEVILS DUE

JUL208889

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Travis Hymel (CA) Daniel Leister

Launching an all new "Archeopunk" genre! When a discovery turns our understanding of history upside down, we meet a couple who abruptly find themselves swept-up in a deep state conspiracy that threatens their world. Only, the year is 11,000 BCE, and their advanced world was nothing like we have been told. Nor does our couple know the role they will play in the survival of society's knowledge in the years to come.In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020 SRP: $7.99

CROW LETHE #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG PEACH MOMOKO CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208890

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Peach Momoko

Second Printing ! He is NULL NARCOS, popular performer in the FREAK-CHIC CIRCUS SIDESHOW, able to endure horrific violence on his body without pain. But outside his nightly shows, Null is a blank slate, with only faint but disturbing memories of who he was before revealed. When other performers begin dying mysteriously, Null is haunted by a golden-eyed stalker and begins to remember a life he'd thought long gone… a life of murder, terror, and black wings. Features a non trade dress reprint of the Peach Momoko cover In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99

CROW LETHE #3 (OF 3) 2ND PTG PEACH MOMOKO CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208891

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Peach Momoko

Second printing ! From writer/artist Tim Seeley (Green Lantern, Nightwing, Shatterstar), comes the thrilling conclusion of The Crow: Lethe. Null discovers the truth about himself as the forces of The Crow compel him to get revenge before the twisted Calvin Morgau can steal the souls of those he's come to call family. Features Peach momoko non trade dress cover art In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99

CROW LETHE #2 (OF 3) 2ND PTG PEACH MOMOKO CVR

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL208892

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Peach Momoko

Second Printing ! Null Narcos, the Man Who Knows no pain, is accused of murdering the woman who brought him into the Freak Chic sideshow. With giant holes in his memory, even Null isn't sure he's innocent. But he'll have to decide soon, as a sinister force that eats crows hunts his friends. From writer/artist Tim Seeley (Green Lanterns, Nightwing, Shatterstar). Features Peach Momoko non trade dress cover In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99

From Marvel, Strange Academy #1 from Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos gets its fourth printing, while Thor #6 gets a 1:50 sketch variant on its already announced second printing showing Thor's Galactus-helmet future home.

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 4TH PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos FOC/OIC Date 9/7/2020 Est Ship Date 9/30/2020 THOR #6 2ND PTG KLEIN SKETCH VAR (1:50)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

JUL208809 FOC/OIC Date 8/31/2020 Est Ship Date 9/23/2020

And Image Comics sends Spawn #209 – the Gunslinger Spawn – back for seconds.

SPAWN #309 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUL208922

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN" PART 2

New Heroes! New Villains! New War!

The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale! In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 Final Orders Due: Aug 31, 2020 SRP: $2.99

