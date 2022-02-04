Strange Love Adventures #1 Preview: Joker + Batman, Sitting in a Tree

Harley Quinn wonders whether Joker can ever love her like he loves Batman in this preview of Strange Love Adventures #1. The answer, sadly, is "no." Plus: Shazadam returns! Or whatever he's calling himself these days. Black Adam or something like that? Check out the preview below.

STRANGE LOVE ADVENTURES #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette

Written by Rex Ogle, Rich Douek, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ram V, Stephanie Phillips, Devin Grayson, and others Art by Geraldo Borges, Christian Duce, Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Jon Sommariva, Roger Robinson, and others Ahhhh! Can you smell that? Love is in the air again, and we're here to warm your heart and brighten your soul with eight timeless tales of…weird love? Sorry, hold on, I just need to read that again. Yup, that says weird love. Well, all right. Looks like we've got stories of a love as old as Jurassic time on Dinosaur Island, a bromance between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick Eagly, and a first date you never saw coming. Oh wow, these really do sound sweet and heartwarming! So c'mon, let your freak flag fly and get weird this Valentine's Day with us for Weird Love Tales #1!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $9.99