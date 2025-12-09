Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:
Stranger Things, Phantasm & Absolute: Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week
Stranger Things, Mask Of The Phantasm, DC's K.O., DC's All-In and lots of Absolute Batman in the Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week
- Stranger Things #1 leads the hottest comics, fueled by the latest Netflix series finale buzz.
- DC Absolute Batman and its spinoffs dominate the top 10, driving intense collector demand.
- Speculation around Scarlet Johansson as Phantasm boosts interest in Mask of the Phantasm.
- Major first appearances, rare covers, and controversial storylines heat up Absolute comic values.
Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. As the Stranger Things Finale fuels market surge, it is Absolute Batman that dominates the week's hottest comics. Not one, not two, but EIGHT Absolute Universe-related titles on the Top Ten, including the first Absolute appearances from DC All-In. But it's the first comic book adaptation of Stranger Things that tops the charts. However, speculation that Scarlet Johansson will play Phantasm in Batman II has also pushed the original Mark Of The Phantasm.
- STRANGER THINGS #1 – ALEKSI BRICLOT – REGULAR | DARK HORSE | SEPTEMBER 2018 Netflix debuted the first third of the Stranger Things 3-part series finale on Nov. 26. This release has pushed the series to the top of Netflix since its initial debut in 2016. As the 10-year mark nears, so does the end of the series, with fans having committed a decade to finding out all the secrets this universe has to offer. There are many reveals coming, and one of them left viewers with a major cliffhanger, forcing all to wait for the debut of the second part of the series finale. While we wait for all the parts of the finale to release, fans took to the aftermarket to grab themselves a copy of the first appearance of the Stranger Things characters in comics! We tracked it at a high sale of $84 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. Find it here.
- DC K.O. #1 – DAN MORA – 2ND PRINT | DC | NOVEMBER 2025 The Absolute Universe is a major hit, with Absolute Batman being the most popular series that DC has put out. However, when it was announced that the Absolute Universe would meet the mainstream Universe, anticipation soared. This is occurring during the special DC KO event, which has already featured a cameo of the Three Destroyers (aka the Absolute Trinity). They are featured here in phenomenal profile shots on the 2nd print of the first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22. Find it here.
- DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – DANIEL SAMPERE – REGULAR – WRAPAROUND | DC | OCTOBER 2024 If you love collecting the Absolute Universe trinity books, this is a must-have. It features the first appearance of the main Absolute heroes. While Batman may have kicked off the Absolute universe, this book teased all that was to come. It also debuted a whole week earlier than ABSOLUTE BATMAN, making this the first appearance of Absolute Universe Batman. We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32. Find it here.
- BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM – THE ANIMATED MOVIE – STANDARD EDITION – DIRECT SALES WITH BARCODE VARIANT | DC | DECEMBER 1993 If the reports are true, then Zoe Kravitz is not returning to The Batman franchise to reprise her role as Catwoman. However, big casting news was recently revealed for The Batman Part II. Scarlet Johansson will be joining the cast in an undisclosed role! This is big news, and fans immediately began to speculate. Andrea Beaumont (aka the Phantasm) bears a striking resemblance to Johansson's Natasha Romanov, and there is already so much artwork out. The theory picked up tons of traction as fans loved the theoretical casting! We tracked it at a high sale of $231 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 – DERRICK CHEW | DC | NOVEMBER 2025 Absolute Joker's first major story arc is just around the corner! The hype for ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 is off the charts! As fans rush to grab their own copy of issue #15, other fans are chasing down the equally popular killer clown, Harley. Absolute Harley Quinn first appears in this issue and also marks it as her first cover appearance as well. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 ABSOLUTE BATMAN has a bright future ahead of it! Which is ironic, given how dark the storylines have been… Nevertheless, Scott Snyder has a vision for the darkest of the Dark Knights and foresees this series going on for an indefinite time. In an interview, Snyder stated that he has big plans for future arcs in the series. He is also planning crossover events for Absolute Batman (the first of which is with Absolute Wonder Woman). As the series continues its upward trend, the earlier issues will be harder to obtain. We tracked it at a high sale of $315 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $146. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – GERALD PAREL | DC | OCTOBER 2025 This book featured a controversial storyline where Batman went toe-to-toe with white supremacists. It was a bold statement to make that immediately divided social media. If collectors love one thing, it's a good, controversial comic. It added to the already high collectibility of Absolute Batman titles. Additionally, this book also features the origins of the Absolute Batmobile. While Cover A has been the most popular cover to pick up for this issue. Other covers have also made their mark. This week, fans are favoring this striking cover by Gerald Parel. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a Raw NM and a current raw NM FMV of $23. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | APRIL 2025 The final order cutoff (FOC) just closed on a highly anticipated Absolute Batman title, called ARK-M. This comic is set to feature the major debut of an Absolute universe villain, per Scott Snyder on Instagram. There are fans who are speculating that Victor Fries, founder of V-Core, plays a major role in the issue. The reason for this is that in issue #7 of ABSOLUTE BATMAN, a list of scientists associated with Ark M is revealed. On that list, Victor Fries is a prime suspect to investigate. This could simply be because he was debuting in the issue, but it could also have been a tease for the future importance of the Fries family in relation to the Ark M facility. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | AUGUST 2025 The full demonic monstrosity, known as the Joker, is soon to appear. Weeks of anticipation will culminate when the issue hits the shelves this NCBD. As we were being introduced to Absolute Bane, many missed a small appearance of the Absolute Joker (pre-demonic form). In a flashback for Absolute Bane, there is an interaction with a pale man on a beach. He smiles in a very recognizable way and wears a hat with a purple stripe across it. There is also an earlier panel where an umbrella is over the man, and it lights him up in a very familiar shade of green. Until we see the story behind the monstrosity in the next issue, this is the first appearance of the Joker! We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 This issue was the preferred cover for ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL. It bested all the other covers for weeks. This week, it is bested by Gerald Parel's cover. That doesn't mean this one has been tossed aside. It sold a massive amount of copies this past week! The aftermarket sales came close to 100. This book is still a top Absolute Batman title to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29. Find it here.
+Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, December 7th, 2025.*