Stranger Things, Phantasm & Absolute: Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week

Stranger Things, Mask Of The Phantasm, DC's K.O., DC's All-In and lots of Absolute Batman in the Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week

Article Summary Stranger Things #1 leads the hottest comics, fueled by the latest Netflix series finale buzz.

DC Absolute Batman and its spinoffs dominate the top 10, driving intense collector demand.

Speculation around Scarlet Johansson as Phantasm boosts interest in Mask of the Phantasm.

Major first appearances, rare covers, and controversial storylines heat up Absolute comic values.

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. As the Stranger Things Finale fuels market surge, it is Absolute Batman that dominates the week's hottest comics. Not one, not two, but EIGHT Absolute Universe-related titles on the Top Ten, including the first Absolute appearances from DC All-In. But it's the first comic book adaptation of Stranger Things that tops the charts. However, speculation that Scarlet Johansson will play Phantasm in Batman II has also pushed the original Mark Of The Phantasm.

+Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, December 7th, 2025.*

