Sub-Mariner #1 Up For Auction On ComicConnect Today

Sub-Mariner #1 is one of those silver age books that people tend to sleep on. Marvel Comics certainly does not overuse Namor these days, as he does not seem to pop up as often as one would think. Back in those days, though, Namor was all the rage. He was everywhere, including this awesome book by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. Up for auction and taking bids until the end of the day, this CGC copy of Sub-Mariner #1 is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, which ends today. This book currently sits at $257, not too bad for a good displayable graded copy. You can check it out below.

Sub-Mariner Was Namor At His Best

"Ow/w pgs, Buscema cover/art; origin retold. Prince Namor, the Sub-Mariner, was one of Timely's big three heroes in the Golden Age, along with Human Torch and Captain America, the trio of heroes would battle the Axis forces in solo adventures and sometimes as a team. Namor was created by Bill Everett and first appeared in the title Motion Picture Funnies Weekly, his aquatic adventures were a big hit with the wartime comic crowd, as his somewhat ambiguous personality caused him to clash with good guys as well as Nazis because his primary allegiance is to the undersea world he protects. During the Silver Age, the practice of reviving GA characters was a simple way to draw old fans back into the fold while also appealing to new readers with characters that were already trademarked and had a rich history to draw from. Namor received the reboot treatment in the pages of Fantastic Four, where much was made of his obsession with Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and it turned out audiences were excited for a full-blown Sub-Mariner comeback, so Marvel gave the Atlantean prince his own book, and this premiere issue features a look back at the origin and subsequent experiences of the anti-hero. Written by Roy Thomas and illustrated by John Buscema and Frank Giacoia, Subby's Silver Age series ran for seventy-two issues, placing the character back into the limelight he so obviously deserved. Rumors abound regarding Namor's on-screen debut, as there is a morass of legal entanglements preventing his rights from belonging to the MCU, but it is our educated guess that those winged ankles will fly across movie screens before too long."

Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, which ends today. This book and others are still taking bids for a few more hours, so head here for more details on this book and while there check out and bid on the other items ending today.