Such Great Heights by New Yorker Cartoonist Ali Solomon, for 2028

Such Great Heights, a new middle-grade graphic novel by New Yorker Cartoonist Ali Solomon, will be published by FSG in 2028.

Article Summary Ali Solomon's debut middle-grade graphic novel, "Such Great Heights," out in spring 2028.

FSG acquired world rights to "Such Great Heights" by Ali Solomon in a preemptive deal.

The story follows a girl's journey to conquer her fear of heights after a traumatic accident.

Ali Solomon is a New Yorker cartoonist with works featured in McSweeney's and WIRED.

Such Great Heights by New Yorker cartoonist Ali Solomon of I Love(ish) NYC and I Am 'Why Do I Need Venmo?' Years Old is a middle-grade graphic novel about a girl battling her fear of heights after suffering a traumatic accident. It is set during her final summer vacation with her cousins/former BFFs. Joy Peskin at FSG has bough world rights to Such Great Heights in a preemptive purchase and publication is expected in the spring of 2028. Yes, we are looking that far ahead already. Ali Solomon's agent, Rebecca Strauss at DeFiore and Company, handled the deal for world rights.

Ali Solomon posts on social media, "I am beyond excited to share that my first middle grade graphic novel, Such Great Heights, is being published!!! A million thanks to @jpeskin74 and @fsgbooks for giving this deeply personal story a phenomenal home, and for @rebeccastrausshandler for making this all happen." Ali Solomon is a cartoonist and writer from Queens, NY, where she lives with her husband and two daughters. She got her start drawing a daily comic strip for The Cornell Daily Sun as an undergraduate and has regularly contributed to the New Yorker since 2018. Her work has also appeared in McSweeney's Internet Tendency, the Washington Post, The Believer,and WIRED, among other places, and she also teaches art at a middle school in NYC.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux or FSG is an American publisher founded in 1946 by Roger Williams Straus Jr. and John C. Farrar, originally as Farrar, Straus, and Company. In 1950, the name changed to Farrar, Straus & Young (for Stanley Young, a playwright, author, a literary critic for The New York Times, and an original stockholder and board member). Robert Giroux joined the company in 1955, bringing many literary authors with him including Thomas Merton, John Berryman, Robert Lowell, Flannery O'Connor, Jack Kerouac, Peter Taylor, Randall Jarrell, T.S. Eliot, and Bernard Malamud, and after he later became a partner, the name was changed to Farrar, Straus and Giroux. FSG is known for publishing literary books, and its authors have won numerous awards, including Pulitzer Prizes, National Book Awards, and Nobel Prizes. As of 2016 the publisher is a division of Macmillan, whose parent company is the German publishing conglomerate Holtzbrinck Publishing Group.

