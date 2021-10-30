Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Yen Press Announces Digital Release of Manga

Yen Press announced the digital release of the manga series Sugar Apple Fairy Tale. With art by YozoranoUdon, this fantasy romance manga is based on the light novel series of the same name. The original light novel was written by Miri Mikawa, with illustrations by Aki, the artist responsible for Olympos, The Angel of Elhamburg, and the manga adaptation of The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap.

"In a world where fairies exist, a girl named Anne resolved to become a Silver Sugar Master, a special artisan who can create magical candy. Accompanied by her foul-mouthed fairy bodyguard, Charles, she sets off on a journey to the capital city to fulfill her goals."

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale is the latest addition to the Yen Press lineup of digital simulpublication manga series, a program that includes some of today's most popular series, such as Black Butler, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler –, and Goblin Slayer. New chapters of manga that are part of this program are released simultaneously with Japan on platforms such as BOOK WALKER Global and ComiXology.

Yen Press has become the premier publisher of English-translated Light Novels in the US, bringing up many of the top Light Novel series from Japan such as Sword Art Online, Goblin Slayer, DURARARA!, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Spice, and Wolf, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and many more, including a growing line of South Korean titles. In Japan, the growing popularity of Light Novels has resulted in a new multimedia publishing model where a popular Light Novel gets adapted into manga and also an anime series. Anime series from manga and Light Novels are really designed to drive more sales of the books, which would explain why they're frequently extremely faithful to the book and manga versions, unlike Hollywood and live-action adaptations that almost always make changes.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Chapter 1 (manga), will be available on November 3 exclusively on digital platforms.