Supergirl's Tom King & Bilquis Evely Reunite For Helen Of Wyndhorn

Tom King and Bilquis Evely are back together again at Dark Horse Comics for Helen of Wyndhorn, a "gothic sword and sorcery epic"

Recently, James Gunn pointed out that the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely would be the basis of Supergirl in the new DC Cinematic Universe. It also won the pair Eisner Awards and more. and now they are back together again – not at DC, but Dark Horse Comics. Helen of Wyndhorn is described as a "gothic sword and sorcery epic that's Conan the Barbarian meets The Wizard of Oz" with colourist Matheus Lopes and letterer Clayton Cowles. Will this signal more Eisner Awards for 2025 to add to Dark Horse comics' tally? The odds are good.

To celebrate the return of King and Evely as a comics duo, Helen of Wyndhorn #1 will debut with several must-have, collectible variant covers. The main cover is created by interior artists Evely and Lopes, with a foil variant also available, while renowned artists Tula Lotay, Elsa Charretier, and Massimo Carnevale provide breathtaking variant covers in their own styles. Incentive variants by Clay Mann and Walt Simonson with Laura Martin will also be available to retailers, along with a pulp cover tribute variant by Greg Smallwood to be revealed near FOC (final order cutoff for comics retailers). Following the tragic death of her father C.K. Cole, the esteemed pulp writer and creator of the popular warrior character Othan, Helen Cole is called to her grandfather's enormous and illustrious estate: Wyndhorn House. Scarred by Cole's untimely passing and lost in a new, strange world, Helen wreaks drunken havoc upon her arrival. However, her chaotic ways begin to soften as she discovers a lifetime of secrets hiding within the myriad rooms and hallways of the expansive manor. For outside its walls, within the woods, dwell the legendary adventures that once were locked away within her father's stories.

Helen of Wyndhorn #1 (of 6) will be published on the 13th of March, 2024.

