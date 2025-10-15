Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Justice League Red, KO, Titans, wonder woman

Superhero Globalist Conspiracy Theories Over DC's K.O. In Titans #28

Superhero Globalist Conspiracy Theories over DC's K.O. in Titans #28, as well as Justice League Red #3 and Wonder Woman #26 (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool mentioned that this might be coming… previously, I wrote, "DC's K.O. is coming. The big knockdown fight event, to take on Darkseid. But before any of this can happen, something is going to have to happen to the Earth. Everyone is going to have to be evacuated. The entire planet. The fight is coming, it is coming to Earth, and there can be no harm done to the bystanders. Darkseid plans to build a new Apokolips on Earth." Indeed, today's Justice League Red #3 by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry sees Red Tornado prophesying such a future, and underlining the need to save Red Arrow, to stop it.

Save the marksman, save the world.

But also it is a bit…

I mean, right? But while all that is going on, the Titans are dealing with the here and now. The DC K.O. battle is to find a champion imbued with Omega Energy to inherit the power of the Omega King rather than Darkseid. As I previously wrote, "it's down to the Titans, minus those in the competition, to evacuate a planet of eight billion people. Ships, teleportation, city shrinking, whatever comes to hand. Oh, and they only have a week." And in today's Titans #28 by John Layman and Pete Woods are both published by DC Comics today, it comes to pass.

Rocketing populations into space in buildings that double as spaceships… and shrinking people to fit.

And it's not just the people who are being saved but also the supervillains.

Of course, as we saw in DC's K.O. #1, it seems that maybe that didn't work out as intended.

While on Earth, not everyone wants to go. As I previously wrote, …there are some who don't want to be evacuated. Who don't believe the superheroes. Who don't want to leave their homes, their possessions or their lives…."

…"And who have got placards to protest, presumably left over from COVID, or Absolute Power, dubbed "evacuation truthers". Amanda Waller taught humanity to mistrust the superheroes, and plenty, it seems, still think she was right…"

As we have seen from Moray Island in today's Wonder Woman #26 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, they are not alone there either…

Mouse Man knows. Justice League Red #3 by Saladin Ahmed, Clayton Henry, Titans #28 by John Layman and Pete Woods and Wonder Woman #26 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, are all published by DC Comics today.

Justice League Red #3 by Saladin Ahmed, Clayton Henry

Cyborg, Green Lantern Simon Baz, and Power Girl have no choice but to trust Red Tornado a little longer: he's the only one who knows how to find Red Canary, who's about to be sacrificed to the Church of Blood! Is Sienna a red herring or another pawn in RT's game? All this, plus Deadman makes his first apparition! Why does the ghost in the Justice League's machines need a ghost?

by Cyborg, Green Lantern Simon Baz, and Power Girl have no choice but to trust Red Tornado a little longer: he's the only one who knows how to find Red Canary, who's about to be sacrificed to the Church of Blood! Is Sienna a red herring or another pawn in RT's game? All this, plus Deadman makes his first apparition! Why does the ghost in the Justice League's machines need a ghost? Titans #28 by John Layman and Pete Woods .

In this comic book that fast follows DC K.O. #1 on October 15, 2025, the Titans race to evacuate earth! Before the heart of Apokolips transforms the planet into a hellscape, the Titans lead the evacuation of every human being! While the team splits up to save as many people as possible, old friends and new allies join the fray to save humanity from extinction. The next major Titans storyline starts here! Titans #28, a 32-page comic book, will retail for $3.99 US (main cover) and $4.99 US (card stock variant covers). Variant covers by Brad Walker and Paris Alleyne

by and . In this comic book that fast follows DC K.O. #1 on October 15, 2025, the Titans race to evacuate earth! Before the heart of Apokolips transforms the planet into a hellscape, the Titans lead the evacuation of every human being! While the team splits up to save as many people as possible, old friends and new allies join the fray to save humanity from extinction. The next major Titans storyline starts here! Titans #28, a 32-page comic book, will retail for $3.99 US (main cover) and $4.99 US (card stock variant covers). Variant covers by and Wonder Woman #26 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

Now that Etta, Emilie, and baby Lyssa have been saved, Wonder Woman sets her sights on rescuing a whole society. After meeting the feline renegades hoping to fight back against Mouse Man's regime, Diana is inspired to join them and take the dictator down for good. Mouse Man knows not what he's up against!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!