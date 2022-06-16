Superhero Medical Drama Crashing Launches in September at IDW

Earlier this year, perhaps in response to losing all their good licenses, IDW announced a new slate of creator-owned books coming in 2022. One of those was Crashing, described as:

Crashing, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Klein with art by Morgan Beem, throws open the doors of an emergency room filled with casualties of a superhuman war, where Rose Osler, a doctor on her own path of addiction and recovery, faces the most dangerous day of her medical career.

IDW has now revealed the series will launch in September and provided more details in a press release as well as some more artwork.

Less than ten years into her rehabilitation, recovering addict Rose Osler is one of a handful of doctors in the United States who specialize in treating "Powered individuals," human beings imbued with a range of incredible—and according to some, fundamentally dangerous—superhuman attributes. Amid a sudden, rising wave of violence and chaos apparently provoked by these Powered citizens, Rose struggles to balance the ghosts of her past with the mounting pressure of her professional responsibilities, all while fighting to hold her strained marriage together and avoid the lure of getting high.

Writer Matthew Klein said:

Crashing is a story about sacrifice, heroism, and self-care. Over the pandemic, we saw such an increase in people needing help, falling into self-destructive behaviors, addiction, or alcoholism, it felt like there needed to be a story about a first responder who needs help but doesn't know how to ask for it. Heroes need help, too. Whether they wear capes or stethoscopes, the responsibility of saving someone's life can be overwhelming. We've all seen an extraordinary number of heroes step up on the frontlines of the pandemic. I wanted to explore a story about an everyday hero who wants to save everybody at the expense of herself and how dangerous that kind of self-neglect can be.

And artist Morgan Beem added:

One of the things that really excites me about this project is that all our characters—and especially Rose, our main character—are flawed. They all have a lot of strength but also a lot of genuine weaknesses. They make mistakes, sometimes huge ones, but they keep going. They learn to forgive others, and especially themselves. I love that because it's something that I feel all of us can relate to.

Check out some covers for Crashing below.

Crashing #1 will be available with three variant covers for fans and retailers to enjoy, including Cover A by series illustrator Morgan Beem, Cover B by Jorge Corona, and Cover C by Liana Kangas.

