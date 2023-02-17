Superman #1 Preview: Lex Luthor Gets in Superman's Ear Lex Luthor plays the role of Superman's new conscience in this preview of Superman #1, in stores Tuesday.

Welcome readers to Bleeding Cool's preview of Superman #1, the first issue of the new Superman series by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Ivan Reis. Lex Luthor plays the role of Superman's new conscience in this preview, in stores Tuesday. Joining me to provide thoughts on the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I ask it to be on its best behavior and not try to take over the world this time. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about Superman #1.

Well, I guess all's well that ends well. In the meantime, why not take a look at the preview and take advantage of this brief window of opportunity before LOLtron is back online?

SUPERMAN #1

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC! Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! A hero is only as good as their villains will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell!

In Shops: 2/21/2023

SRP: $4.99

