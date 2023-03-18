Superman #2 Preview: Superman Gets Parasites Superman is feeling a little weak after being fed on by multiple parasites in this preview of Superman #2.

This week, Bleeding Cool brings you a preview of Superman #2. Superman is feeling a little weak after being fed on by multiple parasites in this preview of Superman #2. Joining me this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what it has to say about this preview – and hopefully it won't try to take over the world this time!

SUPERMAN #2

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE! Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite's new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor's help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis's secret past?

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $4.99

