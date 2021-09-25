Superman 78 #2 Preview: Superman and Lex Luthor, BFFS?!

Superman teams up with his arch-enemy Lex Luthor in this preview of Superman 78 #2, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. But can Luthor be trusted? What old, bald, white billionaire can't be?! Check out the preview below.
SUPERMAN 78 #2 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0721DC130
0721DC131 – SUPERMAN 78 #2 (OF 6) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Ben Oliver
After a battle with a rampaging robot, Superman enlists an unlikely ally to crack the code behind who sent it. He needs an intelligent technological genius, and that can only mean one person: Lex Luthor!
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC130 SUPERMAN 78 #2 (OF 6) CVR A BEN OLIVER, by (W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Ben Oliver, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC130 SUPERMAN 78 #2 (OF 6), by (W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Ben Oliver, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
