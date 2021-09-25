Superman 78 #2 Preview: Superman and Lex Luthor, BFFS?!

Superman teams up with his arch-enemy Lex Luthor in this preview of Superman 78 #2, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. But can Luthor be trusted? What old, bald, white billionaire can't be?! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN 78 #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0721DC130

0721DC131 – SUPERMAN 78 #2 (OF 6) CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Ben Oliver

After a battle with a rampaging robot, Superman enlists an unlikely ally to crack the code behind who sent it. He needs an intelligent technological genius, and that can only mean one person: Lex Luthor!

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $3.99