Superman 78 #6 Preview: In This Preview… a Braniac WILL DIE!

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Superman kicks off this preview of Superman 78 #6 by murdering Braniac… what do you think the rest of the issue has in store? Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN 78 #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1121DC091

1121DC092 – SUPERMAN 78 #6 (OF 6) CVR B RAFA SANDOVAL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Mikel Janin

The final battle for Metropolis is here! Superman stands against Brainiac as he tries to save his city from being cataloged and bottled by the mechanical menace. But can Superman save his adoptive city and the bottled city of Kandor from Brainiac's clutches, or will he be forced to make the impossible choice?

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.