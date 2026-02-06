Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Assorted Crisis Events, hottest comics, nightwing, sex criminals
Superman And Sex Criminals In The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
Superman And Sex Criminals In The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week... as well as Absolute, Spider-Man, Nightwing and Assorted Crisis Events
Article Summary
- Superman’s manga-inspired cover and Sex Criminals #1 top the week’s hottest comics list
- Absolute Universe dominates with multiple top spots thanks to hot variants and exclusives
- Nightwing’s Sweater Weather cover and a Marvel monster debut surge in collector demand
- Critical issues and variant covers from Batman and Spider-Man spike in aftermarket sales
The reign of the Absolute Universe is still going strong, taking up 5 of the Top Ten spots, two are returning covers while the other 3 are brand new variants and exclusive kick-ass covers. Joining the Top Ten is Nightwing's winter cover and an adorable Marvel monster. But it's the SEO-destroying Sex Criminals as well as a mangaesque Superman that top the charts for the ten hottest comics of the week … courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions
- SUPERMAN #34 – MARIO FOCCILLO | DC | JANUARY 2026 What an absolute monster of a cover! In this "Kaio-Ken" cover, Superman looks like he's going super saiyan god ultra beast etc. etc. The rage of the Man of Steel is highlighted with exciting colors, accent lines and bulging muscles that put Baki to shame. This anime/manga style cover was a mega-hit upon release, much like IMMORTAL BATMAN's anime cover. It hit the aftermarket and quickly took off in sales! We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.
- SEX CRIMINALS #1 | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2013 Amazon has their eyes set on sex criminals! The comic book series, not another cop show. Amazon Prime Video has ordered a series adaptation, based on the popular comic series. It is set to star Kumail Nanjiani. Nanjiani is also going to be a co-creator alongside his wife, Emily V. Gordon, Tze Chun and comic book creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky. In case you are unfamiliar with this property, this is a love story about two individuals who stop time when they have sex. Oh, and they use these powers to rob banks! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36.
- ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16 – GUILLEM MARCH | DC | JANUARY 2026 Absolute Zatanna was turning heads this past week when this cover dropped. Fans already loved the new redesigned Zatanna when she appeared in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12. Guillem March took it further by illustrating Absolute Zatanna in an incredible pose. Her personality shines through as she looks down at the reader. Fans fell in love with this cover and immediately ran to the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 – DAN QUINTANA – HEAVY MENTAL / HELL DESTROYER COMICS (LIMITED 1000) | DC | JANUARY 2026 This book was on the Runner-Ups list last week, while it was still in preorders. This week, the highly anticipated exclusive variant cover made its debut and the aftermarket exploded. Dan Quintana's Heavy Mental/Hell Destroyer exclusive comic had a NM FMV of $150 last week. That FMV has been blown out of the water, now that the book has been released! We tracked it at a high sale of $295 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $261.
- ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #2 – ARTYOM TRAKHANOV | IMAGE | APRIL 2025 Assorted Crisis Events experienced a massive boom in popularity at the end of 2025. That popularity remains strong going into the 2nd month of 2026. The earlier issues of these books have been taking off on the aftermarket. These books aren't "keys" but are amazing comic books with excellent writing and fantastic artwork. This is one of those series that continues to increase in value and demand as people continue to hear positive reviews! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 – BENJAMIN SU | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2025 This book was a sleeper hit! When it was first released, we highlighted the book in our New Comic Book Day article. Symbie was a very cute Marvel mascot that made his big cover appearance in this issue. Fast-forward to today and Symbie made his first on-screen appearance in Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Now, those that were lucky to get this book at cover price, have been posting up his cover appearance on the aftermarket. It has been wild! The book has taken off and Symbie is the cutest little alien baby symbiote… thing. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $26.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 – CLAY MANN – WEBSTORE – FOIL | DC | JANUARY 2026 Here's another banger for Absolute Batman #16! This book got tons of hype when it released its open orders. The first Absolute Universe team-up was a huge hit! Since that issue debuted, fans have been lucky enough to receive waves of amazing variant covers and exclusives. This webstore exclusive is brought to you by Clay Mann. His signature style and the exclusivity of this cover made it a winner. It has hit the aftermarket for twice its original $60 value! We tracked it at a high sale of $178 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $140.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 Absolute Batman has been and continues to be the main star of the Absolute Universe. The early issues of his series continue to be a big seller on the aftermarket. Likewise, his Annual special and his Ark-M special have been huge hits as well. The latter is also a key issue in the absolute universe, introducing us to Absolute Deathstroke. It has been trending since early January and continues to be a big aftermarket hit! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.
- NIGHTWING #134 – TRAVIS MOORE – SWEATER WEATHER | DC | JANUARY 2026 Abs. Nightwing brings both the booty and the abs in his recent covers. Grayson's pumpkin spice cover was a surprise hit in October and the Nightwing love has not stopped! Last week, this book was on the Top Ten and NIGHTWING #111 (last year's Sweater Weather) was trending well enough to land a spot on the Runner-Ups. Nightwing is the new poster boy for DC and fans abs-olutely love it! We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 There are a select few issues of Absolute Batman that fans are still hunting down. Aside from issue #1, we see issue #2 pop up frequently, as well #4, #9 and the Ark-M special. This is another contender to add to the list, as the annual issue of the series has been a big seller since it was released in October. It had a controversial storyline that was highlighted on social media but it is also important in that it features the origin of the Absolute Batmobile! We tracked it at a high sale of $155 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $48.
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 1st, 2026.