Superman And Sex Criminals In The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Superman And Sex Criminals In The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week... as well as Absolute, Spider-Man, Nightwing and Assorted Crisis Events

Article Summary Superman’s manga-inspired cover and Sex Criminals #1 top the week’s hottest comics list

Absolute Universe dominates with multiple top spots thanks to hot variants and exclusives

Nightwing’s Sweater Weather cover and a Marvel monster debut surge in collector demand

Critical issues and variant covers from Batman and Spider-Man spike in aftermarket sales

The reign of the Absolute Universe is still going strong, taking up 5 of the Top Ten spots, two are returning covers while the other 3 are brand new variants and exclusive kick-ass covers. Joining the Top Ten is Nightwing's winter cover and an adorable Marvel monster. But it's the SEO-destroying Sex Criminals as well as a mangaesque Superman that top the charts for the ten hottest comics of the week … courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 1st, 2026.

