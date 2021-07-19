Superman Broods in Superman Red & Blue #5 [Preview]

Superman Red & Blue #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, the penultimate issue of this limited series, and we have a preview below. In it, see young Clark Kent, displaying his humanity in the most typical way possible: by being moody. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner

stories by JUDD WINICK, G. WILLOW WILSON, BRANDON THOMAS, MARK BUCKINGHAM, AND DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, BERAT PEKMEZCI, MARK BUCKINGAM, AND DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

There's no dog in the Multiverse quite like Superman's real best friend, Krypto! Join us this month for an epic retelling of Superman's canine companion's origin story, along with four additional tales about the Man of Steel, including one that proves that even in his secret identity Clark Kent is just as super. While Superman is known for his larger-than-life heroism, in this issue we tell the story of a delicate infant rocketed through the unforgiving universe! Also, meet for the first time the man rescued by Superman more often than anyone else in the Multiverse. And follow Pa Kent as he learns what it really means to be the father of a superhero. You won't want to miss the penultimate issue of this star-studded anthology celebrating the Man of Steel!

In Shops: 7/20/2021

SRP: $5.99