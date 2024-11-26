Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: detective comics, Tom Taylor

Superman Has "The Talk" With Batman About The Facts Of Life (Spoilers)

Superman Has "The Talk" With Batman About The Facts Of Life in Detective Comics #1091, by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman discusses life with Batman in Detective Comics #1091 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin.

Bruce is tempted by a wealthy-only youth serum as his bones ache from years of crime-fighting.

Clark Kent challenges Bruce's privileged life, hinting at societal inequalities in the DC universe.

New villain Asema terrorizes Gotham, targeting criminals with deadly precision.

Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish Detective Comics #1091, by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, the Batman comic that we said the last issue of which would sell out and go to a second printing, over certain revelations it made regarding Thomas Wayne and the man who killed him and Martha Wayne, one Joe Chill. Well, it did all these things. But also addressed something else that has been troubling the Batbooks. Batman has been complaining about his aching bones for some time now. While Absolute Batman has premiered a young uber-fit Bruce Wayne. And Detective Comics has seen standard Bruce Wayne offered a medical treatment to extend his life into three figures and his fitness to match. But only for the richest, wealthiest folk like him, the 1% of the 1%.

This means a) a chat with Superman and b) Superman having a go at The American Way. While reminding Bruce Wayne that he already has a leg up on his fellow man.

You may be thinking that Superman is just trash-talking Batman. And maybe he is, they are both old friends. But Clark Kent won't let that be just what their relationship is. He will need to leave Batman with "one to grow on." And teach him the facts of super-life.

And give Batman his own "they will join you in the sun" moment.

Will everyone get a super life? So, how is this all going to collapse and burn, then? You can maybe find out more tomorrow in Detective Comics #1091 from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1091 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

A BRAND-NEW VILLAIN STALKS THE STREETS OF GOTHAM CITY! When we last left Bruce Wayne he was offered a mysterious youth serum, known only as Sangraal, that promises to rejuvenate his body and mind–making him as strong and nimble as he once was. But can he possibly accept this strange gift? Meanwhile, the sinister, scalpel-fingered villain known as Asema stalks the shadows of Gotham, slaying small-time criminals with surgical accuracy. But what is the purpose of these murders, and how do they concern the Dark Knight?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!