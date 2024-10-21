Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: detective comics, thomas wayne

Major Spoilers For Detective Comics #1090 With The Anti-Spider-Man

In some DC gossip from earlier in the month, I posted. "Amazing Spider-Man taught that with great power must come great responsibility after Spider-Man failed to stop a burglar who then killed his Uncle Ben. But what if it was the other way around? What if acting with great responsibility still led to the same outcome? It's a lesson that Batman is going to have to learn… the anti-Spider-Man." Well, that lesson will play out in Detective Comics #1090, by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, out this Wednesday. And yes, I am going to post spoilers. Big spoilers. Last page reveal spoilers. Because sometimes it's the only way to get attention. I feel that this comic book might well sell out fast. And Detective Comics often slips under the radar compared to its little brother, Batman or, I suppose now, Absolute Batman. So, yes, Detective Comics #1090 is a really good superhero comic.

If you are already convinced, stop now. Call up your comic shop, tell them that you want a copy for Wednesday, come back on Wednesday when you have read it to discuss what it means.

The rest of you? Okay, I suppose you are in for the long haul. Time to throw up the Batspoiler signal.

That's the one. Okay then, Detective Comics #1090 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, kicking off DC All-In.

As the released preview for the book shows, we have Thomas Wayne as he was then, working as a doctor in a hospital…

… and being the morally sure man. He is a doctor after all. But such decisions have consequences and he deals with those too.

Or, rather, his wife does.

Martha Wayne, with her system of orphanage but also shelters. Even though they are not so sympatico in private.

And even as Batman is fighting a serial killer of young criminals…

… there is a certain suspect that returns into his life at just the same time.

Scarlett Martha Scott, taking the middle name from his mother and surname from her mother, could she be the killer? After all… and this is upon what this whole storyline and the future portrayal of the Batman hangs, we also get the name of her father, the one who abused her mother and who they fled from. And it's a name that Thomas Wayne would one day encounter again.

Joe Chill, the man who shot Thomas and Martha in Crime Alley and birthed Batman in Bruce Wayne. His life was saved by Thoma Wayne, despite being a wife-beater. And Thomas even let Joe go. Might this make for new motivation for Joe Chill? Might there be a new moment of recognition between Thomas and Joe when he points that gun? But also… this is the Anti-Spider-Man. Thomas Wayne goes out of his way to save a life that some think he shouldn't, and it ends up killing him and Martha. Also, given that other recent reworkings of Thomas Wayne have made him more of a bad man and an adulterer, is this a way to reacclimate Thomas? What lesson will Bruce Wayne take from this event? And how will he cope with a woman named after his mother, who is the daughter of Joe Chill? What if she is this new vengeful murderous street vigilante?

So yeah, there you go, Detective Comics #1090 out on Wednesday.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1090 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Long ago, the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne changed Gotham forever. But there is something you never knew about the Dark Knight's tragic origin, which has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Alley. And now, all these years later, this ghost of Gotham's past begins to reveal itself. Superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín team up to bring you a Batman tale that will rattle the very foundations of the Dark Knight. Things may never be the same again. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

