PrintWatch: Detective Comics #1070 & Creeping Below #1 Second Prints

PrintWatch: Detective Comics #1070 and Creeping Below #1 both get second prints... but Moon Knight loses one.

PrintWatch: As Bleeding Cool predicted, Batman's Anti-Spider-Man story from Detective Comics #1090 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin is going to a second printing and will go on sale on the 4th of December.

PrintWatch: The Creeping Below #1 by Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey is getting a second printing featuring cover art by series artist Vanesa Del Rey, available in stores on the 27th of November. "With The Creeping Below, Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey show why they're considered among the absolute best in the industry," said Jon Moisan, Editor. "It puts a smile on my face that readers have shown up to support this messed up horror story."

PrintWatch: But Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #1 will no longer be getting a second printing variant from Marvel Comics.

PrintWatch: DETECTIVE COMICS #1090 Second Printing

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Long ago, the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne changed Gotham forever. But there is something you never knew about the Dark Knight's tragic origin, which has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Alley. And now, all these years later, this ghost of Gotham's past begins to reveal itself. Superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín team up to bring you a Batman tale that will rattle the very foundations of the Dark Knight. Things may never be the same again. Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

PrintWatch: CREEPING BELOW #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG DEL REY

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Vanesa Del Rey

In nature there are gods older than the devil… Nothing can prepare you for what's coming in this violent, electrifying descent into this bloody, black metal infused revenge saga. Val, an American metalhead attending a festival in Oslo, begins her penumbrous pilgrimage into the vast depths of vengeance. After her victimization at the hands of a charismatically vile local band, the Old Gods of Norse Mythology guide her along her path in the name of women everywhere. Will she walk a warrior's path… or become a behemoth beyond human recognition? Harvey and Eisner Award-winning, New York Times bestselling Brian Azzarello brings metal, magic, and mayhem to a revenge story akin to Swamp Thing by way of The Crow, brought to life with breathtaking imagery by acclaimed artist Vanesa R. Del Rey (The Empty Man, Redlands). 11/27/2024

