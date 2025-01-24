Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: lex luthor, superman

Superman/Lex Luthor Special #1 Preview: Memory Mystery Plot Thickens

Check out Superman/Lex Luthor Special #1 from DC Comics, where the Man of Steel faces a moral dilemma: should he restore his nemesis's memories for the greater good?

Article Summary Superman/Lex Luthor Special #1 explores a key memory mystery featuring the return of Lex Luthor.

The comic presents Superman's moral dilemma: to restore Lex's memories for an epic mystery solution.

Release date is 1/29/2025; get ready for suspense as Superman faces his fiercest rival once again.

SUPERMAN/LEX LUTHOR SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

1124DC038

1124DC039 – Superman/Lex Luthor Special #1 Gleb Melnikov Cover – $4.99

1124DC040 – Superman/Lex Luthor Special #1 Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

THE RETURN OF LEX LUTHOR? During the battle of the House of Brainiac, Lex Luthor's memories were wiped clean…but now, after the events of DC All-In Special #1, the world needs Lex to remember his past. There is a key piece of information in Lex's lost memories that could unlock an epic mystery that plagues Superman and the Justice League! But what if Lex doesn't want to remember? Would Superman sacrifice Lex's newfound peace to solve a secret, even if it means the return of Superman's fiercest rival?

In Shops: 1/29/2025

SRP: $3.99

