Superman Unlimited #3 Preview: Toyman Gets a Kryptonite Upgrade

Superman faces a supercharged Toyman powered by Kryptonite in Superman Unlimited #3, hitting stores Wednesday with deadly toys and unexpected twists!

Article Summary Superman Unlimited #3 hits stores July 16th, featuring a Kryptonite-powered Toyman terrorizing Metropolis

The Man of Steel uncovers a game-changing new use for Kryptonite that could potentially save the world

Side plots include Jimmy Olsen moving to Gotham, Tee-Nah fixing Steve Lombard's laptop, and Intergang activity

TOYMAN RUNS ON…KRYPTONITE?! When the towering terror of Toyman once again terrorizes the streets of Metropolis, Superman and Krypto are on hand to save the day–but in this new world of Kryptonite, even the murdering machinations of Toyman are supercharged with Superman's Achilles' heel! It's a twisted turn of events as the Man of Steel uncovers a game-changing new use for this deadly substance, and it has the capacity to…save the world? Plus: Jimmy Olsen moves to Gotham (careful, Jimmy), Tee-Nah of Gorilla City tries to fix Steve Lombard's laptop (careful, Tee-Nah), and Intergang floods the streets–all in the latest installment of the emerald epic you'll have to read to believe!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #3

DC Comics

0525DC073

0525DC074 – Superman Unlimited #3 Leinil Francis Yu Cover – $5.99

0525DC075 – Superman Unlimited #3 Tony S. Daniel Cover – $5.99

0525DC076 – Superman Unlimited #3 Ryan Benjamin Cover – $5.99

0525DC077 – Superman Unlimited #3 Frank Cho Cover – $5.99

0525DC078 – Superman Unlimited #3 Christian Ward Cover – $5.99

0525DC079 – Superman Unlimited #3 Robin Zombie Higginbottom Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

In Shops: 7/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

