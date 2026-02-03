Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged:

Supernatural: Valentine's Day Special 2026 Preview: Cupid in Crisis

Check out this preview of Supernatural: Valentine's Day Special 2026, where Sam and Dean Winchester face an ancient goddess of desire gone rogue!

Article Summary Supernatural: Valentine's Day Special 2026 arrives Feb 4th—Sam and Dean Winchester face an ancient goddess of desire

An attempt to resurrect lost loved ones unleashes a chaotic force of love only Sam and Dean can contain

Written by Preeti Chhibber, art by Pasquale Qualano, with premium "Mystery of Love" blind bag editions available

LOVE IS STRONGER THAN DEATH — AND JUST AS TERRIFYING! Sam and Dean Winchester know a thing or two about love and loss. After all, they've abandoned any pretense of a normal life and hit the road to hunt down the entity that took the lives of two of their loved ones. So if anyone can understand the kind of heartache that would cause a person to turn to demonic forces in order to bring someone back from the dead, it's the brothers Winchester. But just because something is understandable doesn't make it advisable — and it certainly doesn't make it safe! In fact, you can pretty much count on things going wrong in unexpectedly spectacular ways when you meddle with the fundamental forces of mortality. In this case, trying to command a minor minion of the underworld has resulted in the summoning of an ancient and uncontrollable goddess of desire. The rampage that ensues embodies the true power of love — and only Sam and Dean can stop it! Acclaimed comics and prose author PREETI CHHIBBER (Marvel's Avengers Assembly, Spider-Man's Social Dilemma) joins forces with hopelessly romantic artist PASQUALE QUALANO for this special 40-page love letter from the Winchester Brothers' early years — featuring unrequited cover art from QUALANO, CAT STAGGS, REESE HANNIGAN, and MEGHAN HETRICK, as well as a special PREMIUM MYSTERY OF LOVE BLIND BAG! The Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur.

SUPERNATURAL: VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026

Dynamite Entertainment

1225DE0673

1225DE0674 – Supernatural: Valentine's Day Special 2026 Reese Hannigan Cover – $5.99

1225DE0675 – Supernatural: Valentine's Day Special 2026 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $5.99

1225DE0676 – Supernatural: Valentine's Day Special 2026 Cover – $5.99

(W) Preeti Chhibber (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Cat Staggs

In Shops: 2/4/2026

SRP: $5.99

