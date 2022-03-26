Swamp Thing #11 Preview: Season Two Begins

Jennifer Reece turns to Tefé Holland to help find Levi Kamei as Swamp Thing Season 2 begins in this preview of Swamp Thing #11. Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #11

DC Comics

0122DC178

0122DC179 – Swamp Thing #11 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

By popular demand, the Swamp Thing has returned and is extending his roots into Season Two! The climactic battle between Levi and his brother Jacob led to events that left the Swamp Thing broken up—literally. Now, with Levi fractured and on the edge of oblivion, an unlikely ally has entered the fray to piece him back together again: Tefe Holland, daughter of the original Swamp Thing.

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.