Swamp Thing #12 Preview: Citizens United

Finally, industry gets a voice in this preview of Swamp Thing #12, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. It's about time corporations finally got a say in things! What could possibly go wrong from that? Check out the preview below.

SWAMP THING #12

DC Comics

0222DC135

0222DC136 – Swamp Thing #12 Liam Sharp Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

Tefe Holland and Jennifer Reece dive into the Green to recover Levi, but soon find that the Swamp Thing may not want to return. Meanwhile, Dr. Woodrue's strange procedure with the remains of the Pale Wanderer has resulted in unintended consequences, and the world itself may never be the same because of it.

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.