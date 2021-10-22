SWORD #9 Preview: Looks Like Storm Needs to Cyclops a Mother——

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next up is a preview of SWORD #9, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Planet Arakko has some important visitors arriving in this preview: Empress Xandra and the Imperial Guard! But Storm isn't there to greet them because the mutants of Arrako keep challenging her right to lead them. What, have none of them ever read Uncanny X-Men #201? Someone get the Arakki a Marvel Unlimited subscription, for chrissakes! Check out the preview below.

SWORD #9

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211147

AUG211148 – SWORD #9 GO VAR – $3.99

AUG211149 – SWORD #9 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE SHI'AR IMPERIAL GUARD VS… THE LEGION?!

With Abigail Brand's attention divided between two S.W.O.R.D. stations, all ORCHIS needs is to pick their moment to strike. Meanwhile, the Shi'ar Empress Xandra is making her first formal visit to the Lake Hellas Diplomatic Ring… and stepping into the gunsights of the all-new LETHAL LEGION!

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

