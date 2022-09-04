Sword of Azrael #2 Preview: Vengeance Comes for Azrael

Vengeance comes for Azrael in this preview of Sword of Azrael #2… and she's going to psychoanalyze the heck out of him. Check out the preview below.

SWORD OF AZRAEL #2

DC Comics

0722DC192

0722DC193 – Sword of Azrael #2 Joshua Middleton Cover – $4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Nikola Cizmesija

VENGEANCE OF THE POOR FELLOW! Vengeance has arrived to capture Brielle, the young woman who has come to Azrael for help, but Azrael won't let this stand. He will fight back against Vengeance and her forces…but will he be able to keep the murderous programming of the System at bay? And is Brielle all she seems, or is she hiding secrets that could shatter Jean-Paul Valley forever? All this as Azrael's foe the Poor Fellow pulls the strings…

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.