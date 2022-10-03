Sword of Azrael #3 Preview: Identity Crisis

Azrael deals with an identity crisis in this preview of Sword of Azrael #3 as the Knights Templar try to force another one on Brielle. Check out the preview below.

SWORD OF AZRAEL #3

DC Comics

0822DC187

0822DC188 – Sword of Azrael #3 Steve Beach Cover – $4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Nikola Cizmesija

Jean-Paul Valley's path to righteousness continues as he uncovers the antediluvian crucible that gave shape to the first Azrael centuries ago. Buried deep within the heart of an active volcano, its halls hold the secrets of the Order of St. Dumas…and the great beast who lived through it all.

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.