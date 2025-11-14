Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

T.A.M.A. Jumps From Pokemon To Labubu, Gets A Compannual 2026 Sequel

T.A.M.A. from Panick Entertainment jumps from Pokemon To Labubu with Timmy Heague and Agnes Garbowska, and gets a Compannual sequel in 2026

Article Summary T.A.M.A. jumps into Labubu-inspired territory with a collectible-toy horror twist in issue #5.

Timmy Heague and Agnes Garbowska team up for a satirical "Tamumu" short spoofing Labubu and blind box toys.

Issue #5 teases a major T.A.M.A. series evolution, leading to a high-stakes finale for Kit and friends.

Compannual one-shot set for May 2026 will feature anthology Companimal stories and surprise creators.

Panick Entertainment has revealed new details for the upcoming T.A.M.A. #5 (of 6), arriving on Christmas Eve. You know, the comic book that has successfully leveraged the Pokémon IP to garner a lot of attention for the comic book. The penultimate chapter of the virtual-pet horror series introduces a satirical "Tamumu" short from writer Timmy Heague of Archie vs. Minor Threats and artist Agnes Garbowska of My Little Pony, that's inspired the Labubu line of toys. That's right, folks, more IP to play on.

"We could not have predicted how T.A.M.A. captured the imaginations of comic fans this summer," said Panick CEO and Publisher Kris Longo. "We've only scratched the surface of the world Adam Schlagman and Doug Pasko created. This story is the first step in expanding the terrifying, hilarious universe of T.A.M.A."

T.A.M.A. #5 — THE EVOLUTION CONTINUES

As protagonist Kit and his friends fight to survive their murderous digital companion, the series reaches new levels of intensity and evolution — literally. The issue teases that T.A.M.A. will "EVOLVE," setting up the explosive finale to the hit mini-series.

Cover A: Ashley Witter

Cover B: Agnes Garbowska — a Labubu homage that fuses PANICK's horror DNA with designer-toy culture

Retailer Incentive: Order any 10 copies of Covers A and/or B to qualify for Cover C by Tony Fleecs

The newly announced short, featured in T.A.M.A. #5, takes the meta-horror concept of evil virtual pets and expands it into toys gone wrong. Heague and Garbowska's story affectionately spoofs the world of collectible monsters and designer-toys, blending satire and scares in equal measure. And hoping to avois attention from Labubu lawyers.

"Extremely thrilled to be part of one of the best horror comics being published right now and contribute to the world of T.A.M.A.," says Heague, also the owner of Ventura, CA's Arsenal Comics and Games. " As a blind box collector myself, being able to work that into this universe was so much fun and I'm so excited for readers to meet Melly and her Tamumu SUPER RARE!"

"When we heard Timmy's horrifyingly cute idea, we knew it fit perfectly into the world of T.A.M.A., " says Adam Schlagman, Executive Editor and T.A.M.A. co-writer/creator. "With Agnes already drawing the phenomenal homage cover to this issue, we knew we had to get her involved as well. I'm big into seeing this dream team creating nightmares for toy collectors everywhere!"

The short also serves as a prelude to the upcoming Compannual one-shot, debuting May 2026, which will feature a lineup of fan-favorite creators from across PANICK's titles — and surprise guests from the indie and toy design worlds telling anthology tales of terror featuring the various Companimals from T.A.M.A. More details on Compannual will be announced in early 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!