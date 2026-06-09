Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 9th of June 2026
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. And seems to be the most popular article of the entire year.
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
- Official: Absolute Batman #20 Has Sold Over Half A Million Copies
- Lion-O Returns to Iron Studios with New 1/10 ThunderCats Statue
- Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris & Luke Ross With Boomerang Inside
- Inside Marvel's 616 Day Doctor Doom Blind Bag (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Announced For 2027 Release
- Mike Grell Writes Official Robin Of Sherwood Novels Set Decades Later
- Absolute Batman Homage Limited To 15 Copies On Robocat #1
- House Star Hugh Laurie Apologizes For Any Grief His Tweet Caused
- Inside M.A.S.K. #1 Comic Book Blind Bag From Skybound (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Bob Greenberger Announces His Retirement… Mostly
- Mike Grell Writes Official Robin Of Sherwood Novels Set Decades Later
- Official: Absolute Batman #20 Has Sold Over Half A Million Copies
- KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 8th of June 2026
- Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Used Unofficial Dalek Fan Art For Covers
LITG one year ago, David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings
- Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone
- Ryan Reynolds Responds To Being Replaced In Deadpool VR
- The Tony Awards: Act One Pre-Show Guide: When/Where to Watch & More!
- Milly Alcock Discusses Her Intense Supergirl Screen Test
- Changes Being Made To The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)
- Marvel Rewriting Official History Of Jean Grey & Phoenix? (Spolilers)
- Doctor Who, Billie Piper & The "Schrödinger's Cat" of Regenerations
- Death of the Silver Surfer #1 Preview: Cosmic Wipeout Incoming
- Hot Toys Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Age of Apocalypse Wolverine
- Is Marvel Cancelling The Marvel Masterworks Line? Goes On Hiatus…
- Cheyenne Smith Auctions Rights to Hell On Wheels & Super Moon Summer
- JobWatch: Greg Gustin Makes His Return To DC Comics
- Ryan Reynolds replaced in Deadpool VR in The Daily LITG, 8th June 2025
LITG two years ago, Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power
- Mark Waid Talks To Retailers About The DC Comics Event Absolute Power
- Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused
- First Proper Look Inside TMNT #1 As It Gets 140,000 Orders Before FOC
- DC Studios Introducing DCU's Wonder Woman Before Superman, Batman?
- Robin from Batman Forever Saves the Day with McFarlane Toys
- Lady Deadpool Movie Tease Triggers Merc With A Mouth #7 eBay Sales
- Pre-orders Arrives for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Skaar, Son of Hulk
- New The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack Unveiled by Hasbro
- Victoria Ying's Graphic Novel About Toxic Relationship With Cartoonist
- Giant-Size Daredevil #1 Preview: Regular Sized Daredevil Isn't Enough
- Bleeding Cool Is Fifteen Years Old This Month
- Chairman of Judge Dredd's Publisher Tried To Depose UK Prime Minister
- Marvel Publishes Tribute To Jeffrey Veregge In This Month's Comics
- Frank Quitely Draws Frankie Boyle's Short History of the Apocalypse
- Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1- the Daily LITG, 8th June 2024
LITG three years ago, Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
- Paramount Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
- American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident
- Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Launch New Ultimate Comics Universe
- Marvel's New Project Revealed As "Predator Vs Wolverine"
- Cyclops And Jean Grey Together No More? #XSpoilers
- WildCATS' Zealot Is The Fourth Member Of The New Birds Of Prey
- Big Barda & Cassandra Cain Join Birds Of Prey from DC Comics
- Batman/Dylan Dog by Werther Dell'Edera Is Published This Month
- Always Sunny Season 16 E01/E02 Review: Aging Like a Fine Canned Wine
- Everything Orchis Is Planning For The Hellfire Gala So Far #XSpoilers
- Thomas Girtin: The Forgotten Painter – Biography of a Lost Artist
- DC Manga Sampler Numbers Tied To Comic Stores' Batman #900 Orders
- The Return Of Drew Hayes' Poison Elves
- IDW Hires The Comics Lounge's Ryan Balkam as Their Direct Market Rep
- JobWatch: Webtoon Seeks A Sensitivity Reader
- PrintWatch: DC Pride, Deadpool, Loki, Spider-Boy, W0rldtr33 Printings
- American Gods & Orlando Jones in the Daily LITG, 8th of June, 2023
LITG four years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Dan Slott To Leave Fantastic Four With #46 in August, Confirmed
- Today, Fortnite Gives Us The First Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Ages
- New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro
- Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Pitches Part Tres After Seeing Top Gun: Maverick
- How To Get Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, & Tirtouga In Pokémon GO
- First Appearance Of Future Venom, Warstar, Today (Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
- Worlds Without A Justice League Reveals What Pariah Did In Dark Crisis
- Mary Jane Watson Still Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)
- Preview Prophet #1 Remastered from Rob Liefeld and More
- First Look at Doctor Who Origins #2
- The Black Ghost Returns for Season 2 at Amazon ComiXology, Dark Horse
- Marvel Now Exclusive With Penguin Random House For Bookstores As Well
- Afro Samurai Vol. 1 Gets Limited Edition Foil Variant
- Legion Of X #2 Shows A Possible Future For Krakoa (Spoilers)
- Hardly Any Aquaman in Andromeda Book One – Just Like Dark Knight
- Jenna Coleman – Constantine Sandman in the Daily LITG, 8th June 2022
LITG five years ago – Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
- Tonight Is Shiny Abra Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Of Course, It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- Finally, Marvel Puts The Truth: Red, White And Black Back Into Print
- More Marvel Omnibus, Masterworks, Treasury, Epic Collections For 2022
- WWE Is Currently Testing A New Ring They Might Use Soon
- Bad Idea Comics Told You What They Were Doing Three Weeks Ago
- Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More
- That Time I Jumped The Rope For This Tom Hiddleston Loki Spoiler
- New Black Widow Character Appearance On #6 2nd Printing 1:25 Cover
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn's Universe #1 Has "Well Over" 200,000 Orders
- Spoilers: Robins, Foxes & Peacekeepers in Batman Comics Today
- Spoilers: Another Brand New Villain For Batman: Urban Legends
- J-Novel Club to Hold Panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021
- Bad Idea's "Final Five" Comics Will Have To Be Ordered Blind
- Spoilers: Zealot Returns Sooner Than Thought To Batman Urban Legends
- Tom King Explains The Difference Between Rorschach and The Comedian
- Erica Stars In New Stranger Things Original YA Graphic Novel
- Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 8th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Swimsuit Specials
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues that still got the most attention.
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Fired for Racist, Misogynistic Tweets
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- Is This How They'll Bring Back Kitty Pryde?
- Opinion: The Ending Of The Last Of Us Is Not That Deep
- Rumours About Big DC Comics Digital Publishing Initiative
- Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
- Marvel Releases Free Comic Book Day Venom and X-Men Comics in July
LITG seven years ago, Doom Vs Doom
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.
- Doom Vs Doom Patrol – DC Comics Vs iD Software Over Trademark Application
- What If… Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp Go to The Silver Surfer Next?
- "Lost" Reboot: Evangeline Lilly Takes a Hard Pass
- "Doctor Who": Our Prescription for a Better Series 12 [OPINION]
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.
- Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.
- Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.
- Chris Kalnick, Robotech artist
- Tim Eldred, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.
- Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.
- Tom Chu, colourist.
- Chris Gavaler, comics scholar.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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