Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 9th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. And seems to be the most popular article of the entire year.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings

LITG two years ago, Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power

LITG three years ago, Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core

LITG four years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG five years ago – Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale

LITG six years ago, Swimsuit Specials

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues that still got the most attention.

LITG seven years ago, Doom Vs Doom

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.

Steve Yeowell , co-creator of Zenith.

, co-creator of Zenith. Bob Bolling , creator of L'il Archie.

, creator of L'il Archie. Chris Kalnick , Robotech artist

, Robotech artist Tim Eldred , Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.

, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime. Giovanni Spinella , comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.

, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden. Tom Chu , colourist.

, colourist. Chris Gavaler, comics scholar.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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