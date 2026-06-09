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KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 9th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. And seems to be the most popular article of the entire year.

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KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel Next Month, And Manhwa Next Year
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
  2. Official: Absolute Batman #20 Has Sold Over Half A Million Copies
  3. Lion-O Returns to Iron Studios with New 1/10 ThunderCats Statue
  4. Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris & Luke Ross With Boomerang Inside
  5. Inside Marvel's 616 Day Doctor Doom Blind Bag (Spoilers)
  6. Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Announced For 2027 Release
  7. Mike Grell Writes Official Robin Of Sherwood Novels Set Decades Later
  8. Absolute Batman Homage Limited To 15 Copies On Robocat #1
  9. House Star Hugh Laurie Apologizes For Any Grief His Tweet Caused
  10. Inside M.A.S.K. #1 Comic Book Blind Bag From Skybound (Spoilers)

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings

Buffy
Image: FAN EXPO Screencap; WBTV
  1. Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone
  2. Ryan Reynolds Responds To Being Replaced In Deadpool VR
  3. The Tony Awards: Act One Pre-Show Guide: When/Where to Watch & More!
  4. Milly Alcock Discusses Her Intense Supergirl Screen Test
  5. Changes Being Made To The Absolute Joker (Absolute Batman #9 Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Rewriting Official History Of Jean Grey & Phoenix? (Spolilers)
  7. Doctor Who, Billie Piper & The "Schrödinger's Cat" of Regenerations
  8. Death of the Silver Surfer #1 Preview: Cosmic Wipeout Incoming
  9. Hot Toys Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Age of Apocalypse Wolverine
  10. Is Marvel Cancelling The Marvel Masterworks Line? Goes On Hiatus…
  11. Cheyenne Smith Auctions Rights to Hell On Wheels & Super Moon Summer
  12. JobWatch: Greg Gustin Makes His Return To DC Comics
  13. Ryan Reynolds replaced in Deadpool VR in The Daily LITG, 8th June 2025

LITG two years ago, Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power

Mark Waid Talks To Retailers About The DC Comics Event Absolute Power
Mark Waid Screencap from TikTok
  1. Mark Waid Talks To Retailers About The DC Comics Event Absolute Power
  2. Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused
  3. First Proper Look Inside TMNT #1 As It Gets 140,000 Orders Before FOC
  4. DC Studios Introducing DCU's Wonder Woman Before Superman, Batman?
  5. Robin from Batman Forever Saves the Day with McFarlane Toys
  6. Lady Deadpool Movie Tease Triggers Merc With A Mouth #7 eBay Sales
  7. Pre-orders Arrives for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Skaar, Son of Hulk
  8. New The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack Unveiled by Hasbro
  9. Victoria Ying's Graphic Novel About Toxic Relationship With Cartoonist
  10. Giant-Size Daredevil #1 Preview: Regular Sized Daredevil Isn't Enough
  11. Bleeding Cool Is Fifteen Years Old This Month
  12. Chairman of Judge Dredd's Publisher Tried To Depose UK Prime Minister
  13. Marvel Publishes Tribute To Jeffrey Veregge In This Month's Comics
  14. Frank Quitely Draws Frankie Boyle's Short History of the Apocalypse
  15. Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1- the Daily LITG, 8th June 2024

LITG three years ago, Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core

Paramount+ Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
Credit: Paramount Studios
  1. Paramount Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
  2. American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident
  3. Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Launch New Ultimate Comics Universe
  4. Marvel's New Project Revealed As "Predator Vs Wolverine"
  5. Cyclops And Jean Grey Together No More? #XSpoilers
  6. WildCATS' Zealot Is The Fourth Member Of The New Birds Of Prey
  7. Big Barda & Cassandra Cain Join Birds Of Prey from DC Comics
  8. Batman/Dylan Dog by Werther Dell'Edera Is Published This Month
  9. Always Sunny Season 16 E01/E02 Review: Aging Like a Fine Canned Wine
  10. Everything Orchis Is Planning For The Hellfire Gala So Far #XSpoilers
  11. Thomas Girtin: The Forgotten Painter – Biography of a Lost Artist
  12. DC Manga Sampler Numbers Tied To Comic Stores' Batman #900 Orders
  13. The Return Of Drew Hayes' Poison Elves
  14. IDW Hires The Comics Lounge's Ryan Balkam as Their Direct Market Rep
  15. JobWatch: Webtoon Seeks A Sensitivity Reader
  16. PrintWatch: DC Pride, Deadpool, Loki, Spider-Boy, W0rldtr33 Printings
  17. American Gods & Orlando Jones in the Daily LITG, 8th of June, 2023

LITG four years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

Jenna Coleman in The Sandman, Image: Netflix
Jenna Coleman in The Sandman, Image: Netflix
  1. The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
  2. Dan Slott To Leave Fantastic Four With #46 in August, Confirmed
  3. Today, Fortnite Gives Us The First Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Ages
  4. New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro
  5. Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Pitches Part Tres After Seeing Top Gun: Maverick
  6. How To Get Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, & Tirtouga In Pokémon GO
  7. First Appearance Of Future Venom, Warstar, Today (Spoilers)
  8. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
  9. Worlds Without A Justice League Reveals What Pariah Did In Dark Crisis
  10. Mary Jane Watson Still Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)
  11. Preview Prophet #1 Remastered from Rob Liefeld and More
  12. First Look at Doctor Who Origins #2
  13. The Black Ghost Returns for Season 2 at Amazon ComiXology, Dark Horse
  14. Marvel Now Exclusive With Penguin Random House For Bookstores As Well
  15. Afro Samurai Vol. 1 Gets Limited Edition Foil Variant
  16. Legion Of X #2 Shows A Possible Future For Krakoa (Spoilers)
  17. Hardly Any Aquaman in Andromeda Book One – Just Like Dark Knight
  18. Jenna Coleman – Constantine Sandman in the Daily LITG, 8th June 2022

LITG five years ago – Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale

Walking Dead Finale A Little Too Final- The Daily LITG, 9th June 2021
LITG Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC
  1. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
  2. Tonight Is Shiny Abra Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  3. Of Course, It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics
  4. Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
  5. A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
  6. Finally, Marvel Puts The Truth: Red, White And Black Back Into Print
  7. More Marvel Omnibus, Masterworks, Treasury, Epic Collections For 2022
  8. WWE Is Currently Testing A New Ring They Might Use Soon
  9. Bad Idea Comics Told You What They Were Doing Three Weeks Ago
  10. Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More
  11. That Time I Jumped The Rope For This Tom Hiddleston Loki Spoiler
  12. New Black Widow Character Appearance On #6 2nd Printing 1:25 Cover
  13. Todd McFarlane's Spawn's Universe #1 Has "Well Over" 200,000 Orders
  14. Spoilers: Robins, Foxes & Peacekeepers in Batman Comics Today
  15. Spoilers: Another Brand New Villain For Batman: Urban Legends
  16. J-Novel Club to Hold Panel at Anime Expo Lite 2021
  17. Bad Idea's "Final Five" Comics Will Have To Be Ordered Blind
  18. Spoilers: Zealot Returns Sooner Than Thought To Batman Urban Legends
  19. Tom King Explains The Difference Between Rorschach and The Comedian
  20. Erica Stars In New Stranger Things Original YA Graphic Novel
  21. Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 8th June 2021

LITG six years ago, Swimsuit Specials

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues that still got the most attention.

  1. Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
  2. Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
  3. The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Fired for Racist, Misogynistic Tweets
  4. Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
  5. Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
  6. Is This How They'll Bring Back Kitty Pryde?
  7. Opinion: The Ending Of The Last Of Us Is Not That Deep
  8. Rumours About Big DC Comics Digital Publishing Initiative
  9. Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
  10. Marvel Releases Free Comic Book Day Venom and X-Men Comics in July

LITG seven years ago, Doom Vs Doom

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.

  1. Doom Vs Doom Patrol – DC Comics Vs iD Software Over Trademark Application
  2. What If… Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp Go to The Silver Surfer Next?
  3. "Lost" Reboot: Evangeline Lilly Takes a Hard Pass
  4. "Doctor Who": Our Prescription for a Better Series 12 [OPINION]
  5. The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.

  • Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.
  • Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.
  • Chris KalnickRobotech artist
  • Tim EldredRobotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.
  • Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.
  • Tom Chu, colourist.
  • Chris Gavaler, comics scholar.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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