Take Pride, Silk, Witchblood And Thank FOC It's Friday 5th March 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

The Pride Omnibus from former Bleeding Cool reporter Joe Glass.

The complete Grandville Integrale Hardcover from Dark Horse – one of the very best comic books in complete form, from Bryan Talbot

The Department Of Truth has #7 up for FOC, as well as a bunch of reprints of previous issues. Two Moons and Crossover are doing similar.

Shadecraft is the big new Image Comics launch from Joe Henderson, Lee Garbett, Antonio Fabela

Marvel Comics launches Beta Ray Bill and Silk with a Ghost Rider one-shot for King In Black.

X-Men has been roaring of late and X-Men #19 sees the escape from the Vault and the return of Nimrod.

Boom is pushing the Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To The Darkness one-shot.

Vault Comics is launching Witchblood #1 by Matthew Erman and Lisa Sterle with 1:15, 1:30 and 1:50 covers.

While DC Comics gets an FOC for Batman Fortnite, and the final what-would-have-been-5G title Future State Superman Vs Imperious Lex.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.