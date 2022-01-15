Tales From The Crypt #23 CGC 9.4 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Tales From The Crypt is one of those books that, as a shop owner, I wish we got in more, but at the same time, they are so out of the price range for most of my customers that I almost am glad they don't come in that often. It's funny; I have only had original Tales From The Crypt issues come in twice in my ten years of operating a comic shop. #23 was in there and one of the ones I read. It is a great read, not that you could read this CGC 9.4 copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. This is just for a collector to add to their collection, and boy is it nice. Currently, at $1200, this one is a beauty as well. Check it out below.

Tales From The Crypt Is Always A Safe Bet

"Tales from the Crypt #23 (EC, 1951) CGC NM 9.4 Cream to off-white pages. Al Feldstein cover. Interior art by Feldstein, Graham Ingels, Jack Davis (his first work for this title), and Johnny Craig. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $1,450. CGC census 1/22: 5 in 9.4, 10 higher. A man gets locked inside a mausoleum and survives nearly a month by catching leaking rain water and devouring the corpse, but succumbs to formaldehyde poisoning. Alan Bitsby sets out to prove that a medium is faking by asking him to raise the spirit of his 'departed' wife. Unbeknown to the medium at the time the seance begins, Bitsby's wife is very much alive. The medium goes into a trance and, with a great deal of effort, does succeed in summoning up the spirit of Bitsby's wife, to which he triumphantly accuses the bewildered medium of being a fake and leaves. Upon returning home, however, Mrs. Bitsby is found dead as a doornail."

That this is also the first Jack Davis Tales From The Crypt work only makes this that much more special. You can click here to get more info and to place a bid. While you are there, take a look at everything else taking bids in this session today.