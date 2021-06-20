Talia's Pandemic Plans Come to Fruition: Checkmate #1 [Preview]

Checkmate #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, launching a new series by "The Great One" Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev. And in this preview… well, they don't give us much of anything, actually. Just a scene from the past o Talia Al Ghul and Manhunter meeting up, plus one from the slightly more recent past of Talia paying a visit to her son. If nothing else, we see that Talia and Manhunter have had something planned for two years and it's only just now coming to fruition, which is something we can all identify with after the coronavirus pandemic. What that plan is, however, we have no idea. You'll have to pick up the comic for that. Check out the preview below.

CHECKMATE #1

DC Comics

0421DC022

0421DC023 – CHECKMATE #1 CVR B MATT TAYLOR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The dark forces of Leviathan have torn through the DC Universe, and now no one can be trusted. No one…not even the person writing to you about this book! That's why you find out in Justice League #63 that Green Arrow has been secretly funding a group called CHECKMATE because not even the Justice League itself can be trusted. The mysterious MR. KING has helped Green Arrow assemble the greatest team of super—spies the world has ever seen! LOIS LANE, THE QUESTION, ROBIN, STEVE TREVOR, MANHUNTER, BONES, and TALIA Ah GHUL! will have to outsmart the smartest people in the world before they destroy everything! PLUS! A new mystery character is tip toeing though the shadows! They call him…the DAEMON ROSE! And he is hunting Lois Lane right under Superman's nose! It's an all–new spine-chilling thriller from the Eisner Award-winning team of Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $3.99