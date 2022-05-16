Talking To Liam Sharp At Lake Como Comic Art Festival

I've been reading Liam Sharp's comic book work about as long as I've been reading superhero comics. From the days of Death's Head II and Bloodseed, through the Incredible Hulk and up and on until recent hits with Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Batman: Reptilian. And at the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, I got the chance to sit down and chat to him about the show, his current project Starhenge from Image Comics, what led to it and what he will be working on next, such as X-O Manowar's relaunch from Valiant. Here's a brief video chat with the man.

He talked about how attending the show has just made him happy through the event, something that has been missing in his life a little of late. He talked about enthusing and evangelising about the show, meeting his hero Dave McKean for the first time and buying a page of his work, at a very good price indeed. After all, so did I! And he confesses he has been working on Starhenge in one form or another since he was a teenager and began transferring his love for Greek mythology into English mythology and how the two worlds crisscross. Hence, Starhenge, in a country ruled by gods. He is planning four books of Star Henge, the first six issues long, then X-O Manowar between Book One and Book Two, but he also has to fit in picking up a doctorate from Derby University. Next time we will see him, he will be Doctor Liam Sharp!

The Lake Comic Comic Art Festival is a comic book convention that takes place in Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Como in Italy every year (pandemic allowing). It focuses on big-name comic book artists from the USA< the UK and mainland Europe, and attracts fans, collectors and dealers with a cap on attendance and a relatively high price. This affords greater access to creators, and for creators to maximise their earnings, all in the incredibly attractive scenery, culture, history, art and architecture of Lake Como.